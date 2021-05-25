New York, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South and Central America Anticoagulant Reversal Drug Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product ; End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075778/?utm_source=GNW

Anticoagulant reversal drugs are used in the management of hemorrhagic stroke to decrease bleeding and allow tissue recovery. There has been increase in stroke prevalence in low- and middle-income countries. The rising incidences of chronic and acute diseases such as cardiovascular disorders have led to increasing demand for anticoagulant drug therapy. Moreover, the elevating incidence of peripheral artery disease and rising spending on healthcare sector lead to the growth of the anticoagulant reversal drug market in South and Central America.



Based on product, the South and Central America anticoagulant reversal drugs market is segmented into prothrombin complex concentrates, vitamin K, AndeXXa, protamine, idarucizumab, and tranexamic acid.In 2019, the vitamin K segment accounted for the largest market share.



It is a reliable and fast alternative to fresh frozen plasma to control excessive bleeding as it has properties to reverse the effects of oral anticoagulant treatments, which contributes to the wide acceptance for this product. On the other hand, the market for AndeXXa is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



The South and Central America region includes countries such as Brazil and Argentina.These countries have also registered a significant number of COVID-19 cases.



The virus is spreading aggressively in Brazil, Peru, and Chile.Many South American countries have faced shortages of resources to manufacture anticoagulant reversal drugs, thus experiencing the lack of preparedness and manufacturing facilities for various drugs.



The number of COVID-19 cases in Brazil has surpassed 7 million.In September 2020, Brazilian regulatory authorities approved the country’s participation in the University of Oxford’s SARS-CoV-2 vaccine trial supported by AstraZeneca.



Moreover, forensic community in Brazil has been playing a key role in spreading awareness about adoption of various important drugs for the management of the critical bleeding conditions in the pandemic crisis.



The South and Central America anticoagulant reversal drug market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the South and Central America anticoagulant reversal drug market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically involved in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the South and Central America anticoagulant reversal drug market. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Pfizer Inc, Octapharma AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Portola Pharmaceuticals), CSL Limited, and Grifols, S.A. are among the companies catering to the market in this region.

