Account-Based Marketing Market to hit USD 1,897 million by 2028 - Insights on Key Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Value Chain Analysis, Strategic Initiatives, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Account-Based Marketing Market by Component (Tools, Services), Organization Size (Small & Medium, Large), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), Application (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Retail & E-Commerce, Automotive, Government & Public Sector, Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America), Global Forecast 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The factors such as increasing focus of businesses on identifying the correct audience, the rise of social advertising and social media, and enhanced customer lifetime value, are responsible for the growth of the account-based marketing market in the last few years. Businesses that adopt account-based marketing tools are more successful and competitive than their competitors who market exclusively to individuals. Though traditional marketing automation operations are targeted at a huge pool of individuals sharing similar characteristics or interests, AMB campaigns are customized for specific decision-makers. Hence, the global account-based marketing industry size is projected to reach USD 1,897 million by 2028.

The key industry participants constantly engage in customizing and upgrading their services to survive in the competitive environment, which in turn offers lucrative prospects for market expansion. Moreover, companies are also concentrating on providing advisory expert services to tackle intricate business problems.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into BFSI, telecom & IT, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, automotive, government & public sector, others. The market for the IT & telecom sector is anticipated to possess the largest market share in 2019 since the Tech companies today are predominantly developing to match their user needs. Moreover, the growing regulatory scrutiny coupled with enhanced customer satisfaction, as well as advantages such as risk management, and customized solutions are some of the factors responsible for the account-based marketing demand.

The global account-based marketing market is a wide range to North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is considered a mature market in account-based marketing applications, owing to an outsized presence of organizations with the availability of technical expertise and advanced IT infrastructure. The US and Canada are the highest contributory countries to the expansion of the account-based marketing market in North America. However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a staggering CAGR over the forecast period.

The major players of the global account-based marketing market are Demandbase, InsideView, Act-On Software, AdDaptive Intelligence, 6Sense, Albacross, Drift, Engagio, Evergage, HubSpot, Integrate, Celsius GKK International, Iterable, Lattice Engines, Madison Logic, Jabmo, Kwanzoo, Marketo, MRP, TechTarget, Terminus, Radius Intelligence, and more. The account-based marketing market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

