New York, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South America UPS Battery Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075776/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, the growing trend of cloud computing and virtualization has led to a rise in the number of data centers in the region. The colocation providers preset in SAM are highly inclined toward remodeling their data center UPS solutions and speeding up their IT processes to meet the customer demand for rapid data delivery; thus, propelling the demand for data center UPS solutions. The life expectancy of a UPS in a data center is ~10–15 years. A lead-acid battery works for ~3–6 years, while a lithium-ion battery lasts ~10 years or longer. Therefore, companies are highly focused on designing advanced battery systems for data centers. Thus, the growing deployment of UPS systems at data centers is propelling the UPS battery market growth in SAM.



Brazil is the worst-affected country by the COVID-19 outbreak in SAM, followed by other countries such as Ecuador, Peru, Chile, and Argentina.The governments of various countries in the region are imposing lockdowns, trade bans, and travel restrictions to protect people and contain the infection spread.



These measures are expected to have a direct impact on the region’s economic growth as the region will face lower export revenues, both from the drop in commodity prices and reduction in export volumes, due to domestic restrictions in China, Europe, and North America, which are major trading partners of the SAM countries.The sharp decline in the sales of UPS system in the region due to lockdown measures directly impacted the growth of UPS battery market in 2020.



In addition, online and retail distribution channels also faced the negative impact due to supply chain disruptions and non-availability of raw materials. The negative impact of the pandemic on the UPS battery market in SAM is likely to continue to the next 3–4 quarters of 2021.



The lead-acid segment led the SAM UPS battery market based on product type in 2020.Lead-acid batteries have showed a record of better reliability when deployed in uninterruptible power supply systems.



In case of large power applications where the weight is not a prime concern, lead-acid batteries act as the most economical choice.This cost-effectiveness, combined with high tolerance, low internal impedance, and other performance qualities, is making them ideal for small-scale power storage like UPS systems; large & grid-scale power systems; and starting, lighting, and ignition power sources for automobiles.



Benefits of lead-acid batteries mentioned above are expected to escalate their demand in coming years, thereby driving the SAM UPS battery market.

The SAM UPS battery market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the SAM UPS battery market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the SAM UPS battery market. Eaton Corporation plc, Exide Industries Limited, leoch International Technology Limited Inc, Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Group Corporation are among a few players operating in the market in this region.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075776/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________