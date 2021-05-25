2021 Software Developer Relations Survey: The Developer Program Landscape Today

Dublin, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The " Developer Relations Survey Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive study of software developers examines issues and elements of developer programs. This report provides invaluable insight for your developer program, including:

Which revenue model do developers prefer?

What are the most important features of a developer program?

For which elements of a program are developers willing to pay?

What motivates developers to share knowledge and experience on developer community websites?

Get answers to these questions and more in this survey report. Consider this a key resource to help you build and maintain a successful developer program, community website, and training sessions.

The survey research method is the basic research design. The questionnaire for this survey is constructed for developers actively involved with developing a variety of applications using a wide variety of technologies. An e-mail invitation was sent out to software developers inviting them to come to the survey site, fill out the survey online, and register for the drawing. Verbatim of any appreciable length was not used in this volume. Answers were compiled in SPSS.

This survey consists of in-depth interviews conducted with English-speaking developers with a margin of error of 4.7%.

Published annually, this tactical survey provides information on how to recruit developers to your program and keep them. It includes information on training, certification, recruitment vehicles, and more. This series provides information that is highly valuable for making decisions about future program direction as well as program features, pricing, and other important program aspects.



Key Topics Covered:

The Developer Program Landscape Today

Developer Program ROI

Factors Influencing Developer Program Membership

Visiting Developer Program Portals

Interactions During the COVID Pandemic

Factors Influencing Developer Community Perceptions

Technical Offerings, APIs and SDKs

Developer Program Resources for Business Development

Training Resources and Content

Technical Support

Methodology

