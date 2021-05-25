Winbond and Ambiq Collaborate on Ultra-Low Power, Intelligent IoT, and Wearables

Winbond HyperRAM™ delivers low power and low pin count, speeds graphics, and optimizes UI display refresh



Ambiq's Apollo4 ultra-low power SoC is purpose-built to serve as both an application processor and a coprocessor for battery-powered endpoint devices

TAICHUNG, Taiwan, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winbond Electronics Corporation, a leading global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions, and Ambiq, a recognized technology leader in ultra-low power microcontrollers (MCU), System-on-Chips (SoC), and Real-time Clocks (RTC), today announced a collaboration to combine HyperRAM and Apollo4 to deliver ultra-low power system solutions for IoT endpoints and wearables. Several customers are in design with Ambiq's Apollo4 SoC and Winbond 256Mbx8 HyperRAM Hybrid Sleep Mode (HSM), with volume production expected in 2022. HSM power consumption is about 50% if comparing to normal standby mode. HSM can assist IoT endpoints and wearable to extend more battery life.

The emergence of artificial intelligence and innovations in battery-powered endpoint devices is driving the recent IoT market's rapid growth. The benefits of having everything connected to enable human communications and facilitate human-machine interactions are primarily evident in the smart home and smart industry. The Apollo4 complete hardware and software solution is purpose-built to allow battery-powered endpoint devices to achieve a higher level of intelligence without sacrificing battery life. Adding HyperRAM can further enhance its low power advantage and allow for faster delivery of high-resolution graphics to improve the performance.

"As the IoT market rapidly expands with the proliferation of diverse mobile and portable devices, how to deliver the most desirable user experience becomes the holy grail for manufacturers. Built on Ambiq's patented Subthreshold Power Optimized Technology (SPOT™) platform, the Apollo4 delivers higher performance at ultra-low power consumption," said Dan Cermak, VP of Architecture and Product Planning at Ambiq. "Leveraging Winbond's HyperRAM to enable expanded storage to support high-resolution displays and complex AI datasets, we can deliver low-power solutions while maintaining low pin count for smaller form-factor endpoint devices."

"The convergence of AI and IoT (AIoT) requires intelligence, low power consumption, and faster processing of graphics, data, and user interfaces," said Winbond. "By bringing together HyperRAM and Apollo4, we are setting a new benchmark in ultra-low power and simplifying the design of intelligent devices for our joint customers."

HyperRAM Key Features

256Mb HyperRAM operation frequency: 200MHz/250MHz

256Mb 30 ball WLCSP: 13 signal pads for x8 and 22 signal pads for x16

Available in a variety of form factors of AIoT end product, including 24BGA, WLCSP, and KGD

Sizes available from 32Mb to 256Mb

About Ambiq

Ambiq was founded in 2010 with the mission to foster a cleaner, greener, and safer environment where mobile and portable devices could either reduce or eliminate their total power consumption from the batteries. Ambiq has been laser-focused on inventing and delivering the most revolutionary microcontroller (MCU) and System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions in the market for the last ten years. Through the advanced Subthreshold Power Optimized Technology (SPOT™) platform, Ambiq has helped many leading manufacturers worldwide create products that can operate for days, months, and sometimes years on a lithium battery or a single charge. For more information, visit www.ambiq.com.

Ambiq Contacts

Charlene Wan

VP of Marketing Communications and Branding

TEL: +1-512-879-2850

E-mail: cwan@ambiq.com

About Winbond

Winbond Electronics Corporation is a leading global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions. The Company provides customer-driven memory solutions backed by the expert capabilities of product design, R&D, manufacturing, and sales services. Winbond's product portfolio, consisting of Specialty DRAM, Mobile DRAM, Code Storage Flash, and TrustME® Secure Flash, is widely used by tier-1 customers in communication, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial, and computer peripheral markets. Winbond is headquartered in Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP), and it has subsidiaries in the USA, Japan, Israel, China, Hong Kong, and Germany. Based on Taichung and new Kaohsiung 12-inch fabs in Taiwan, Winbond keeps pace to develop in-house technologies to provide high-quality memory IC products.

Winbond is a registered trademark of Winbond Electronics Corporation. All other trademarks and copyrights mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Product Contact

Jacky Tseng

DRAM Marketing Manager

TEL: +886-3-5678168 ext 78562

E-mail: yctseng7@winbond.com

News Contact

Yulia Lee

Marcom Manager

TEL: +886-3-5678168 ext 75395

E-mail: ylli5@winbond.com

Spokesperson

Jessica Chiou-Jii Huang

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +886-3-5678168/+886-987-365682

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ccc0fbd-de31-4e51-9f46-97e5bae8ad2e