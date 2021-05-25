Global Aero-Engine Coating Market (2021 to 2025) - A&A Coatings, Akzo Nobel and APS Materials Among Others

Dublin, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aero-Engine Coating Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the aero-engine coating market and it is poised to grow by $28.43 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Our report on aero-engine coating market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the focus on engine safety and improving efficiency and increased procurement of new aircraft.



The aero-engine coating market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing demand for military aircraft enginesas one of the prime reasons driving the aero-engine coating market growth during the next few years.

The report on aero-engine coating market covers the following areas:

Aero-engine coating market sizing

Aero-engine coating market forecast

Aero-engine coating market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aero-engine coating market vendors that include A&A Coatings, Akzo Nobel NV, APS Materials Inc., Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC, Dow Inc., Indestructible Paint Ltd., Lincotek Surface Solutions SPA, OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, PPG Industries Inc., and Praxair Inc. Also, the aero-engine coating market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Commercial aircraft - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

Customer Landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

A&A Coatings

Akzo Nobel NV

APS Materials Inc.

Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC

Dow Inc.

Indestructible Paint Ltd.

Lincotek Surface Solutions SPA

OC Oerlikon Corp. AG

PPG Industries Inc.

Praxair Inc.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

