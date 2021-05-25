THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO. FURTHER, THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION.

For immediate release

25 May 2021

Serabi Gold Plc

(“Serabi” or the “Company”)

Results of General Meeting

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces that at the General Meeting of the Company held at 10:00 am on 25 May 2021 (the “General Meeting”), Shareholders approved both the ordinary and special resolutions (the “Resolutions”) proposed in the notice of meeting dated 27 April 2021 (the "Notice of Meeting”).

Unless otherwise stated all defined terms in this announcement are consistent with the definitions set out in the Notice of Meeting.

The voting was determined by a poll and the results in respect of each resolution were as follows:

RESOLUTION VOTES



FOR % VOTES



AGAINST % VOTES



TOTAL % of ISC* VOTED VOTES



WITHHELD 1. That the Directors are authorised to allot shares, grant rights or convert any security up to a nominal value of £400,352.70.



48,820,112 99.81% 93,222 0.19% 48,913,334 64.59% 8,237 2. That subject to the passing of Resolution 1 the Directors are authorised to allot equity securities for cash otherwise than on a pre-emptive basis up to a nominal value of £400,352.70.



48,820,112 99.81% 93,222 0.19% 48,913,334 64.59% 8,237

* ISC – Issued Share Capital

On 2 March 2021, the Company secured commitments from investors to subscribe for 4,003,527 Warrants at an issue price of £0.06 (C$0.11) per Warrant raising gross proceeds of £0.2 million (C$0.4 million), subject among other things to shareholder approval at the General Meeting. Following the approval by Shareholders of the Resolutions, the Company intends to proceed with the issue of the Warrants and expects that the Warrants will be issued on 27 May 2021 in accordance with the terms of the Placing Agreement.

Copies of this release are available from the Company’s website at www.serabigold.com .

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

