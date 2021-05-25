New York, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South America Electroactive Polymers Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type, Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075772/?utm_source=GNW

Owing to this ability of changing size and shape, they are being used in a wide range of applications. Superior redox activity, conductivity, synthetic versatility, and other mechanical properties of electroactive polymers render them fit for use in batteries and electrochemical capacitors. They are being explored for their use as electrodes in batteries due to their ability to undergo reversible reduction and oxidation. Actuators and sensors are the major applications of electroactive polymers, and as these devices are used widely in many electronic devices and equipment, these polymers have wide application in industries such as healthcare, power generation, and electronics. Electroactive polymers are lightweight, low cost, and low driving voltage materials that have increasingly high demand in the automation and electronics industries. As compared to conventional motion-generating devices, these polymers offer enhanced efficiency, reduced wear and tear, and lower power consumption features to actuators and sensors, among others, along with decreasing their costs. These polymers have a wide potential in biotechnological applications such as active catheters, (bio)sensors, actuators, biomechanics, artificial muscles, and drug-delivery systems, mainly due to their simple processability, down-scalability, and low specific gravity.



South America, especially Brazil, witnessed an unprecedented rise in number of COVID-19 cases, which led to the discontinuation of electroactive polymers manufacturing activities; other chemical and materials manufacturing sector has subsequently impacted the demand for electroactive polymers during the early months of 2020.Moreover, decline in the overall manufacturing activities has led to discontinuation of electroactive polymers components manufacturing projects, thereby reducing the demand for electroactive polymers.



Similar trend was witnessed in other South American countries such as Argentina, Colombia, Peru, and Chile. However, the countries are likely to overcome this drop in demand with the economic activities regaining their pace, especially in the beginning of 2021.



The inherently conductive polymers segment led the South America electroactive polymers market based on type in 2019.The inherently conductive polymer is a family of specialty conductive thermoplastic compounds, which fulfill uniform and precise surface resistivity throughout a resistivity spectrum from strong electrostatic discharge to strong anti-static.



These polymers are quite suited for disk-drive components, wafer processing, and cleanroom applications.They are advantageous in automotive applications that need static discharge protection, like fuel system components.



Other automotive uses of these polymers are body attachments, including mirror housings, door handles, bumpers, wheel covers, fenders, and interior parts.



The overall South America electroactive polymers market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the South America electroactive polymers market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the South America electroactive polymers market. Key companies operating in the South America electroactive polymers market include Arkema Group, Solvay S.A., Parker Hannifin Corp, Celanese Corporation, Avient Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert Group, and 3M.

