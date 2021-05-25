US Clear Aligners Market Size to Reach USD 4.55 Billion with 17.0% CAGR by 2028; Declining Preference for Traditional Orthodontics to Stoke Demand: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune,India, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US Clear Aligners Market size is projected to reach USD 4.55 billion by 2028, exhibiting an astounding CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “US Clear Aligners Market, 2021-2028.” The report further mentions that the market value stood at USD 1.28 billion in 2020.

Factors such as the increasing preference for clear aligners over traditional orthodontic products and the increasing prevalence of malocclusion in the U.S. will favor the product’s adoption during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization estimates, around 15%-20% of the U.S. population suffers from malocclusion.





Market Exhibited Sluggish Growth Rate of 5.3% in 2020; Postponed Orthodontic Procedures to Stall Growth

In 2020, the US Clear Aligners Market growth experienced a slowdown, registering a low CAGR of 5.3% due to either postponement or cancellation of orthodontic procedures in the U.S. For instance, the American Dental Association in March 2020 had recommended the postponement of elective procedures due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. This led to the market showcasing sluggish growth in the initial months of 2020. However, the final quarter of the year turned out to be exceptional for the companies due to the growing demand for digital tools in orthodontics and restorative dentistry. In 2021, this market is expected to reach a value of USD 1.52 billion.

Market Segmentation:

Based on age group, the market is segregated into teenage and adult.

On the basis of the end-user, the market is bifurcated into dentist & orthodontist-owned practices and others. Here, the dentist & orthodontist-owned practices segment is expected to hold the largest US Clear Aligners Market share in terms of revenue in the forthcoming years. This is due to the increasing number of patients seeking treatments for severe malocclusion across several dentist & orthodontist-owned clinics in the U.S.





What does the Report Provide?

The report provides in-depth analysis of the market and focuses on crucial aspects such as leading companies, applications, and types. Also, the report provides qualitative and quantitative insights into market trends and highlights vital industry developments. Additionally, the report encompasses various factors that have contributed to the growth of the market by adopting several research methodologies during the forecast period.

Increasing Preference for Clear Aligners over Traditional Orthodontics to Propel Market Growth

Invisible aligners provide excellent comfort and convenience, coupled with a high degree of customization. Moreover, the invisible nature of the product has led to its high preference over other traditional orthodontic products in the U.S. According to medical sources, the increasing adoption of clear aligners leads to reduced irritation of the gums and cheeks and further requires fewer visits to dental clinics and orthodontists. Therefore, owing to their myriad benefits, the increasing preference for transparent teeth-straightening solutions is expected to contribute to the growth of this market in the forthcoming years.





Strong Sales Propels Align Technology to Remain a Dominant Player

The market is dominated by Align Technology. The dominance of the company is due to the strong sales performance of its aligner systems and the growing focus on adopting digital tools to cater to the growing demand from the patients in the U.S. Other companies such as Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann AG, and 3M are focusing on maintaining their presence by adopting proactive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations that will boost the adoption of clear aligners in the country.

Industry Development:

January 2021 – Dentsply Sirona acquired Byte, a leading direct-to-consumer clear aligner company. The move consolidates its position in the country and further aids in expanding its product portfolio.

List of Key Players Profiled in this Market Report:

Align Technology, Inc. (San Jose, U.S.)

3M (Maplewood), (U.S.)

Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Ormco Corporation (Envista) (Brea, U.S.)

Dentsply Sirona (York, U.S.)

Henry Schein, Inc. (Melville, U.S.)

Candid Care Co. (New York, U.S.)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nashville, U.S.)





