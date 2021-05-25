Plant-Based Proteins, Water Treatment and Biofuel Production Market Innovations Report 2020

Dublin, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities In Plant-Based Proteins, Water Treatment and Biofuel Production" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of the Industrial Bioprocessing Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) features information on the use of ex-vivo human skin that can replace animal skin for testing cosmetics and skin care products, the use of bio-catalysts for the removal of polyflouroalkyl substances and other pollutants from groundwater.

The TOE also features information on the development of sustainable proteins made from fungal and plant extracts, which are highly nutritious and can effectively replace animal proteins, which are extracted from intense processes that require more water and emit more carbon emissions and the development of sea-weed based feed supplements that decrease livestock related methane emissions.

The TOE focuses on innovations associated with the use of compact and modular gasification processes for high quality biofuel production, development of cost-effective soyabean-based 3D printing materials, and also provides insights on the use of ceramic-based catalysts for efficient conversion of biomass into specialty chemicals.

The TOE additionally provides insights on the latest developments on the use of pineapple-based waste residues for the development of eco-friendly aerogels, the use of catalytic processes for converting waste plastics into valuable products and the latest trends in the use of micro algae for production of omega-rich food supplements.

Key Innovators

Genoskin, France

Microvi Biotech, US

Nature's Fynd, US

Future Feed Pty. Ltd., Australia

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Finland

Kaunas University of Technology, Lithuania

RMIT University, Australia

Checkerspot Inc., US

National University of Singapore, Singapore

Ames Laboratory, US

Kyushu University, Japan

Mialgae, UK

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9wne9v