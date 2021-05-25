New York, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South America Ceiling Fans Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product, Fan Size, and End-User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075770/?utm_source=GNW

For instance, the modern generation BLDC fans are the best ceiling fans on the market right now. BLDC ceiling fans stand for Brushless direct current ceiling fans. They are reliable, cost-effective, long-term, high-performance, and smart. They do not have brushes in the engine; instead, they place magnets for the motor’s synchronized operation. The motor is powered by direct current via an inverter or a switching power supply, making it efficient. Most BLDC ceiling fans have a 5-star rating of 25-40 watts of energy, which is about 40-70 percent lower than regular old fans. Also, BLDC fans do not require the installation of an additional regulator that saves 200-500 rupees upstream. Instead, they are wirelessly controlled with the help of remote air conditioners. Some of these fans come with remote control, which makes it easier for you to manage them. Additionally, huge consumer demand for technologically advanced consumer durables is a major factor driving the SAM ceiling fans market.



Based on fan size, the small segment is expected to be fastest growing for SAM ceiling fans market during forecast period.The small ceiling fans with a blade diameter of fewer than 29 inches are designed for the smallest areas of the house, such as small bedrooms, narrow hallways, mudrooms, and small porches. A small ceiling fan is suitable for rooms that are small, i.e., for spaces that are less than or less than 75 sq ft. These fans can cool small rooms, office spaces, and other such small personal spaces efficiently. The lack of air ventilation in urban congested rooms and workplaces is expected to encourage the use of small fans. Generally, typical small ceiling fans have a blade span of 24?? to 36??, which makes them suitable for kitchens, hallways, walk-in closets, study rooms, etc. They are lightweight and user-friendly. In addition, the small size of these ceiling fans is supposed to facilitate the use of the kitchen appliances, where they are positioned right on the countertop by facing the direction of the cooks to improve the air circulation in the kitchen.



SAM is severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.In SAM, Brazil has the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases, followed by other countries, such as Ecuador, Peru, Chile, and Argentina.



Governments in SAM are taking several initiatives to protect people and control COVID-19’s spread in the region through lockdowns, trade bans, and travel restrictions.These measures are expected to have a direct impact on the region’s economic growth as the region would face lower export revenues, both from the drop in commodity prices and reduction in export volumes, especially to major trading partners.



The sharp decline in the sales of the consumer goods industry in the region due to lockdown measures is expected to directly impact the growth of the ceiling fans market in this region. Further, the sharp decline in other business activities, such as commercial and industrial sectors, is expected to directly affect the growth rate of the ceiling fans market in this region for the next three to four quarters.

The overall SAM ceiling fans market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the SAM ceiling fans market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the SAM ceiling fans market. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, Havells India Ltd., Hunter Fan Company, Minka Lighting Inc., Panasonic Corporation, are among the key players operating in the SAM ceiling fans market.

