Cyclerion Therapeutics to Participate in Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN) today announced that Company management will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. ET. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings and investors may request a meeting through Jefferies.



The live webcast can be accessed via the Investors & Media section of the Cyclerion website at https://ir.cyclerion.com/news-events/event-calendar. An archived replay of the event will be available on the site for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function. Cyclerion’ is advancing novel, first-in-class, CNS-penetrant, sGC stimulators that modulate a key node in a fundamental CNS signaling pathway. The multidimensional pharmacology elicited by the stimulation of sGC has the potential to impact a broad range of CNS diseases. The most advanced compound, CY6463 has shown rapid improvement in biomarkers associated with cognitive function and is currently in clinical development for Alzheimer's Disease with Vascular pathology (ADv) and Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia (CIAS). Cyclerion is also advancing CY3018, a next generation sGC stimulator.

For more information about Cyclerion, please visit https://www.cyclerion.com/ and follow us on Twitter (@Cyclerion) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/cyclerion).

Investors

Carlo Tanzi, Ph.D.

Kendall Investor Relations

ctanzi@kendallir.com

Media

Amanda Sellers

Verge Scientific Communications

asellers@vergescientific.com