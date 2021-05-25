Inivata Announces Collaboration with F-star Therapeutics for the use of RaDaRTM Assay

RaDaR ctDNA liquid biopsy to monitor response of late-stage solid tumors to treatment

Research Triangle Park, NC, USA and Cambridge, UK, 25 May 2021 -- Inivata, a leader in liquid biopsy, today announced a collaboration with F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing next generation bispecific immunotherapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer, for the use of Inivata’s RaDaR technology.

Under the collaboration, Inivata’s RaDaR technology, a personalized assay that tracks a set of up to 48 tumor-specific variants in a patient using a liquid biopsy with exceptional sensitivity, will be applied to identify and evaluate potential early biomarkers of clinical efficacy.

Peter Collins, CBO of Inivata, said: “This collaboration with F-star underlines the broad potential utility of our RaDaR technology. Through the highly sensitive detection of ctDNA with a personalized assay, RaDaR can provide early insights into the efficacy of drug candidates for solid tumors in individual patients and allow for more rapid and efficient clinical trials. We are excited to be working with F-star to support the clinical development of their highly innovative bispecific antibodies.”

About Inivata

Inivata is a leader in liquid biopsy. Its InVision® platform unlocks essential genomic information from a simple blood draw to guide and personalize cancer treatment, monitor response and detect relapse. Inivata’s technology is based on pioneering research from the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, University of Cambridge. Its lead product, InVisionFirst®-Lung is commercially available internationally and through NeoGenomics in the US. It offers competitive sensitivity and turnaround, providing molecular insights that enable clinicians to make more informed treatment decisions for advanced NSCLC patients. Inivata has also launched the personalized RaDaRTM assay – allowing the highly sensitive detection of residual disease and recurrence – which has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the US FDA. Inivata is partnering with pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies and commercial partners in a range of early and late-stage cancer development programs. The Company has a CLIA certified, CAP accredited laboratory in Research Triangle Park, NC and R&D laboratories in Cambridge, UK.

About RaDaRTM

RaDaR is Inivata’s assay for the detection of molecular residual disease (MRD) and recurrence. Built on Inivata’s proven InVision® liquid biopsy platform technology, RaDaR is a highly sensitive personalized assay that tracks a set of up to 48 tumor-specific variants in a patient using a liquid biopsy, allowing both detection of residual disease following curative intent or definitive treatment, and early detection of relapse. RaDaR has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the US FDA.

Media Contacts:

Consilium Strategic Communications

Chris Gardner/Angela Gray/Priscila Radu

Alix Floyd (US)

inivata@consilium-comms.com +44 (0)20 3709 5700

Karen Chandler-Smith

karen.chandler-smith@inivata.com +44 (0)7900 430235