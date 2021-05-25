Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) and AAJ has Partnered Together and Agreed to Open a Facility in the Philippines Under the Name Global Wholehealth Philippines, as Filed in 8k on May 21, 2021

SAN CLEMENTE CA, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) and AAJ has created the best line of products for the Philippines and the surrounding countries. Both companies realize that the ability to carry FDA GMP products assembled in the Philippines will make Global WholeHealth Philippines extremely competitive in the marketplace in the Philippines and other Pacific Rim countries.

The products that are planned on being sold in the Philippines are the COVID Antigen, COVID Antibody, Dengue Fever, TB, Malaria, and Influenza A & B.

Coronavirus Cases: 1,184,706 Deaths: 19,983

Dengue Fever cases; 42 584

In 2019, the Philippines had the highest TB incidence in Asia with 554 cases per 100,000 people, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) report. Approximately, 74 Filipinos die of TB every day and are among the top 10 causes of death in the country.

https://doh.gov.ph/press-release/DECLINE-IN-REPORTED-TB-CASES-AN-EFFECT-OF-THE-PANDEMIC-DOH#:~:text=Using%20a%20projection%20modeling%20based,commitment%20by%20almost%20300%2C000%20cases.

Dengue outbreaks are occurring in many countries of the world in the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Pacific Islands.

https://www.cdc.gov/dengue/areaswithrisk/around-the-world.html

In 2021, and as of week 16, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) reported 273 495 suspected, probable, and confirmed dengue cases and 65 associated deaths, in the Americas region. The five countries reporting the most cases are: Brazil (204 373), Peru (14 601), Nicaragua (12 444), Colombia (9 767), Paraguay (9 229). All four dengue virus serotypes (DEN-1, DEN-2, DEN-3, and DEN-4) are currently circulating in the Americas, which increases the risk of severe cases. The figures for each country of the Americas can be found on the PAHO Health Information Platform

https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/dengue-monthly

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC: GWHP) offers one of the largest line of COVID 19 tests. Global’s WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) states that the Antibody IgG/IgM tests that they offer is capable of detecting all the current identified SARS-CoV-2 viruses. The strains identified in the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7), South Africa (B.1.351), and Brazil (P.1) strain contains multiple mutations, most reflected in the S gene, which encodes the spike protein, Global understands the need to be ahead of the virus to conquer the virus. Now, with the vaccine, Global is offering one of the largest lines of products to fight this virus.

Global understands that this is a war on COVID 19 and we are expanding our line of products to be able to fight. With a facility in the Philippines, Global will be able to fight the COVID War better by taking the fight to some of the regions of the world which have not been serviced.

Global WholeHealth Partners recognizes that there is a crucial need for faster testing and faster results when it comes to fighting the COVID. Global WholeHealth Partners knows that the quicker the test results can be reviewed by a Front-Line Healthcare Worker, the quicker we can stop the spread of this disease.

With results in minutes versus hours or days with other diagnostic kits, the more lives that can be saved with the only FDA authorized COVID-19 POC serology Point of Care Test. With the new fingerstick test, healthcare providers can prick a patient’s finger and get results in minutes without having to wait for venous blood. Global WholeHealth Partners will be able to distribute these tests to more urgent cares, hospitals, and – to help curb the spread of CoViD19 SARS2.

As a third surge of the coronavirus threatens much of the United States, public health experts across the country say there still aren’t enough tests available to keep the virus under control. With the continual mutation of the virus, Global is keeping up with demand and keeping up with the continual changes of the virus in the R & D of the tests.

Global Wholehealth Partners Corp. provides cutting edge technology using In-vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Real-Time PCR Machines for detection of SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG antibodies in human serum, plasma, or whole blood. It has led the fight against vector borne terminal diseases such as Ebola, ZIKA, Dengue, Malaria, Influenza and Tuberculosis, Corona Viruses, and among other vector borne diseases. The company was founded on March 7, 2013, and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

GWHP develops, manufactures, and markets in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for OTC, or consumer-use as well as professional rapid diagnostic point-of-care (POC) test kits for hospitals, physicians’ offices, and medical clinics in the US and abroad. Notably, Global offers 56 products FDA approved and many are Approved for OTC use, and 9 POC products approved by the FDA.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

Media Contact:

Name: Charles Strongo

CEO, Global WholeHealth Partners Corp.

Email: Sales@gwhpcorp.com

www.gwhpcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, (ii) negative clinical trial results or lengthy product delays in key markets, (iii) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the sale of our products, (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry from much larger, multinational companies, (v) product liability claims, (vi) product malfunctions, (vii) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on subcontractors for assistance, (viii) insufficient or inadequate reimbursement by governmental and other third party payers for our products, (ix) our efforts to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (x) legislative or regulatory reform of the healthcare system in both the U.S. and foreign jurisdictions, (xi) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, (xii) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain and (xiii) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.