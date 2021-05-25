State of Tennessee Awards Funding for Public-Private Partnership to Study Animal Cancers and Dermatological Disorders using Provectus’ Medical Science Platform

KNOXVILLE, TN, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus (OTCQB: PVCT) today announced that the State of Tennessee, as part of its fiscal year 2021-2022 budget, has directed funding in the amount of $2.5 million to develop animal health drug products through partnerships with state universities that have agriculture and veterinary medicine programs and the Knoxville-headquartered biotechnology company.



This study will pursue oncology, hematology, and dermatology treatments for companion and production animals, furthering research in these areas and eventual drug development. The foundation of this study is the Company’s halogenated xanthene medical science platform that already includes:

Safety and efficacy data from companion animal study of solid tumor cancers, such as fibrous histiocytoma, mast cell, melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and transitional cell carcinoma; intratumoral, intravesical, intrahepatic, and intraprostatic drug administration,

Human clinical study of solid tumor cancers; cutaneous and percutaneous intratumoral administration,

Preclinical study of human solid tumor cancers; oral administration,

Murine model study of human pediatric solid tumor cancers; intratumoral administration,

Murine model study of human pediatric leukemias; oral administration, and

Human clinical study of inflammatory dermatoses; topical administration (as well as preclinical study of systemic administration).

Ed Pershing, Chair of Provectus’ Board of Directors (Board) said, “We are profoundly grateful to the State of Tennessee, the Tennessee General Assembly, and everyone who wrote letters of support on behalf of this project. We are deeply appreciative of the state’s commitment to supporting Tennessee-based companies and innovation by making a significant investment in a burgeoning public-private partnership.”

John “Jack” Lacey, III, MD, Board member and Chair of Provectus’ Strategic Advisory Board added, “A shared critical goal of the state and our company is to meet the health-related needs of our local communities, which we can begin to achieve by collaborating with state universities in Tennessee that have agriculture and veterinary medicine programs to advance animal health research and drug development.”

Dominic Rodrigues, Board Vice Chair concluded, “Developing treatments for animal cancers and dermatological disorders is a data-driven expansion of Provectus’ small molecule medical science platform. Spontaneous cancers in dogs and cats share features found in human cancers, and dogs and children both develop a number of spontaneous cancers. We believe knowledge gained from our human clinical studies and disease research should benefit animals, and learnings from this animal health drug development work should increase the understanding of disease biology for the further clinical benefit of people and children.”

About Provectus

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Provectus or the Company) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapy medicines for different disease areas based on an entirely- and wholly-owned family of small molecules called halogenated xanthenes. Information about the Company’s clinical trials can be found at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) registry, www.clinicaltrials.gov. For additional information about Provectus, please visit the Company's website at www.provectusbio.com.

