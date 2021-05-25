RGGI Collaborates with Controltrix to Implement Artificial Intelligence SLAM Guidance for Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs)

Clinton Township, Michigan, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resgreen Group International (OTCPINK: RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announced today a development agreement with Controltrix, located in Bangalore, India, that specializes in embedded firmware for various controls schemes.

Simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology will allow RGGI’s AMRs and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs) to navigate around a facility without magnetic tape, wires or reflectors. SLAM mapping uses cost effective camera technology and current Artificial Intelligence (AI) to build a map of the robot's surroundings in real time. These maps are then used by the robotic vehicle to navigate autonomously in a facility, avoiding obstacles in its path.

“The development agreement between Controltrix and RGGI is a huge triumph for the technology of infrastructure-free mobile robot navigation. This implementation is based on cutting-edge AI software and readily available hardware that helps generate two-dimensional topological maps,” says Parsh Patel, CEO of RGGI. “Controltrix’s experience in real-world, real-time embedded firmware and ready-to-use technology makes them an invaluable partner in our plans for delivery of Atlas AMR this year.”

Controltrix and RGGI’s SLAM guidance technology is a cost-effective solution that is easy to install without the need to modify the facility’s floors or walls. RGGI’s Atlas AMR is the company’s first vehicle to feature SLAM guidance.

“The Atlas mobile robot was designed with a wide variety of customers’ needs in mind. Atlas will be available in two models – one that uses SLAM navigation that requires no modifications or a more cost-effective magnetic tape version,” said Patel, CEO of RGGI. “We also understand industrial customers require a rugged vehicle that is built to last and moves heavy loads easily. Atlas can tow up to 5,000 pounds, with a unit load capacity of 2,500 pounds.”

About RGGI

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology, and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com.