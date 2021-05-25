Pluristem to Receive €20M Non-Dilutive Funding from the European Investment Bank

HAIFA, Israel, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:PSTI) (TASE:PSTI) (the “Company”), a leading biotechnology company, today announced the receipt of a “Disbursement Offer” in the amount of €20 million (approximately $24 million) from the European Investment Bank (EIB). This disbursement – the first of three tranches of funding – reflects that Pluristem has achieved a key milestone in a previously announced €50 million non-dilutive financing agreement. Pursuant to the EIB agreement, Pluristem expects to receive the first tranche of funds during June 2021.



The proceeds of the first tranche will support research and development (R&D) in the European Union to advance Pluristem’s proprietary regenerative cell therapy platform.

The first tranche of €20 million will not be secured and will be payable to the EIB in a single payment five years after the disbursement, with an interest rate of 4%. Following the receipt of the €20 million tranche, Pluristem will have a cash balance of more than $90 million.

Pluristem's CEO and President, Yaky Yanay, said: "The EIB funding allows Pluristem to execute our operational, clinical and R&D activities to advance our regenerative medicine platform. Europe’s aging population is growing rapidly, and we believe has a clear need for novel treatments for a range of diseases and conditions to improve quality of life. We are committed to leveraging this funding mechanism to strengthen the development of our product candidates to maturation. We are grateful to the EIB for their ongoing support and confidence in our technology.

Pluristem’s key competitive advantages include a state-of-the-art, automated cell expansion technology that draws on 17 years of cell therapy research. Additionally, our in-house manufacturing capabilities enable the production of allogeneic cell product candidates on a mass-scale with batch-to-batch consistency."

Chen Franco-Yehuda, Pluristem’s CFO, added, “Pluristem has a strong cash balance to accelerate our R&D efforts to bring new regenerative medicines to those in need. We believe that the EIB financing agreement reflects a creative, non-dilutive form of financing and believe it positions us strongly for the future.”

About the European Investment Bank

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company developing novel placenta-based cell therapy product candidates. The Company has reported robust clinical trial data in multiple indications for its patented PLX cell product candidates and is currently conducting late-stage clinical trials in several indications. PLX cell product candidates are believed to release a range of therapeutic proteins in response to inflammation, muscle trauma, hematological disorders and radiation damage. The cells are grown using the Company's proprietary three-dimensional expansion technology and can be administered to patients off-the-shelf, without tissue matching. Pluristem has a strong intellectual property position; a Company-owned and operated GMP-certified manufacturing and research facility; strategic relationships with major research institutions; and a seasoned management team.

