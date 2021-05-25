Sightline Payments Enhances Responsible Gaming Commitments

LAS VEGAS, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sightline Payments, a FinTech company specializing in digital payments solutions for the sports betting and casino markets, further highlights its leadership in responsible gaming by announcing two groundbreaking partnerships with the American Gaming Association’s (AGA) Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly.™ campaign and Conscious Gaming’s PlayPause multi-jurisdictional self-exclusion technology.



Sightline is the first payments company to join AGA’s public service campaign on responsible sports wagering, joining the NHL, PGA Tour, UFC, NASCAR, Monumental Sports and Entertainment, the Vegas Golden Knights and FanDuel as an official campaign partner. To highlight its support for the campaign, Sightline will be including information in all its new account signups and on its website to remind patrons to Fund Your Fun, Then Be Done. Bet Responsibly. This collateral will be displayed to Sightline’s more than 1.5 million cardholders nationally.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sightline as the first payments company partner in our responsible gaming campaign,” said AGA President and CEO Bill Miller. “Educating bettors on the importance of wagering responsibly – and funding that activity responsibly – is critical as sports betting in America continues to grow. The AGA is grateful for Sightline’s commitment to growing this important initiative by sharing important messages with their customers.”

Sightline is also becoming the first payments company to support Conscious Gaming’s PlayPause technology, which enables individuals who self-exclude from gaming to extend their protections across state lines. PlayPause is designed to modernize and strengthen the effectiveness of the U.S. gaming industry’s responsible gaming programs. Sightline joins leading online operators including BetMGM, Entain and Golden Nugget Online Gaming as supporters of PlayPause. The solution is made available to operators, regulators, sports leagues, and payments providers via Conscious Gaming, a new non-profit organization established by GeoComply, a global leader in geolocation and compliance technology.

“As Conscious Gaming continues its efforts to provide modern solutions to aid patrons in responsible gaming and self-exclusion, it is imperative for us to reach consumers across the gaming landscape,” said Anna Sainsbury, Conscious Gaming Trustee and GeoComply Chairman and Co-Founder. “Through Sightline’s commitment to PlayPause, this enables us to educate and assist consumers with one of the first steps in their gaming journey – funding their account. We appreciate Sightline’s commitment to being a leader in responsible gaming and are thrilled to have their support for PlayPause.”

"As the payments leader in the gaming industry, ensuring patrons can responsibly fund their entertainment is at the core of our business," said Joe Pappano, CEO of Sightline Payments. "Our partnerships with the AGA and Conscious Gaming further highlight our commitment and support to provide our customers with the most safe, secure and responsible gaming solutions."

These partnerships build on Sightline’s commitment to promoting and enhancing responsible gaming across the industry. Last September, Sightline launched a partnership with UNLV and Global Payments Gaming Solutions to analyze the gaming industry’s transition towards cashless wagering as part of UNLV’s Payments Collaborative. Earlier this year, Sightline joined the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) as a sponsoring donor and maintains a corporate membership with the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG).

About Sightline Payments

Sightline Payments (“Sightline” or the “Company”), is a dynamic Financial Technology (FinTech) company that is enabling the next generation of cashless, mobile and omni-channel payment solutions for the gaming, lottery, sports betting, entertainment and hospitality ecosystems. The Company has more than 1.5 million enrolled Play+ accounts across its current portfolio of more than 70 programs in 39 States, and is poised to build on this presence, commensurate with the expansion visible in the underlying markets it serves. One of the key segments the Company serves is online gaming (both sports betting and iGaming), which is expected to build from $3 billion in total revenue to $22 billion over the next five years. In addition, the Company’s digital payment solutions directly address the wider gaming industry’s opportunity to transform traditional gaming floors into cashless ecosystems, a $90 billion revenue market serving over 100 million customers annually. Sightline is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Learn more at https://sightlinepayments.com .

About the AGA

The American Gaming Association is the premier national trade group representing the $261 billion U.S. casino industry, which supports 1.8 million jobs nationwide. AGA members include commercial and tribal casino operators, gaming suppliers and other entities affiliated with the gaming industry. It is the mission of the AGA to achieve sound policies and regulations consistent with casino gaming’s modern appeal and vast economic contributions.

About Conscious Gaming

Conscious Gaming is a philanthropic organization committed to utilizing advanced technology to propel social responsibility initiatives. Conscious Gaming’s mission is to leverage advanced technology and insights, to empower corporate social responsibility within our and our partners’ communities. We work with gaming operators, regulators, responsible gaming advocacy groups, academics and treatment professionals, to better protect consumers and enhance responsible gaming. For more information on Conscious Gaming, please visit: www.consciousgaming.org

