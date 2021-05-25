Anaqua and Aurora North Announce Partnership to Deliver IP Prosecution Efficiency to Law Firms

BOSTON, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaqua, a premium provider of innovation and intellectual property management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Aurora North, a leader in delivering IP prosecution software, services and consulting for law firms. As part of the agreement, Anaqua will more closely integrate its IP management software with IP prosecution solutions from Aurora North.



Anaqua provides IP management and docketing software, including PATTSY WAVE, that are used globally by leading IP law firms and corporate IP teams. Aurora North is the developer of the PracticeLink IP prosecution suite, which is used by leading IP practices to automate, centralize and integrate patent and trademark prosecution workflow and reporting.

Through closer collaboration, Anaqua and Aurora North will be able to surface information to IP lawyers and staff more quickly and efficiently, reducing the need for practitioners to switch among multiple business software systems, and enabling users to focus on critical tasks.

“Our new partnership with Aurora North is the latest in a series of significant investments we’ve been making to enhance the services and solutions we offer to our law firm customers,” said Domenic Leo, Vice President and General Manager of Law Firms at Anaqua. “Aurora North provides a centralized platform for enabling seamless IP team collaboration and automated prosecution workflow. Integrating data and functionality from PATTSY WAVE creates even greater levels of visibility and productivity for law firms.”

As part of the partnership, the Aurora North IP operations services team will be available to engage joint clients looking to evolve their IP practices, offering assessment and advisory services to help align business processes, organizational design and technology infrastructure.

“We’re always eager to expand our circle of innovative technology partners who share our commitment to providing law firms the best IP prosecution capabilities possible,” said Chris Kave, founder and principal, Aurora North. “Today, firms are more focused than ever on improving lawyer and staff productivity, automating administrative tasks, and enhancing the service they offer their own clients. Working together, Aurora North and Anaqua can deliver on this vision, and much more.”

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premium provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services. Anaqua’s AQX platform combines best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on LinkedIn.

About Aurora North

Aurora North supports the Intellectual Property teams that protect the most valuable ideas on Earth. The software and services consultancy also provides tailored solutions to enhance legal operations, increase efficiency and reduce risk, and is the premier implementation partner for Intapp products. Over the past fifteen years, Aurora North has successfully completed projects for law firms and law departments in the US, UK and Australia. To learn more, visit www.auroranorth.com.

Company Contact:

Amanda Hollis

Associate Director, Communications

Anaqua

617-375-2626

ahollis@Anaqua.com



