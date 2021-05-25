SMG Industries, Inc. Reports Financial Results for its First Quarter 2021

Transportation Services Company Reports $7.6 million in Revenues for First Quarter 2021, an Increase of 74% from Q1 2020



HOUSTON, TX, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SMG Industries, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB:SMGI), a growth-oriented transportation services company focused on the domestic infrastructure market, today reported financial results for its first quarter 2021 and the release of its 2021 first quarter report on Form 10-Q.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

· Net of discontinued operations (MG Cleaners and Trinity Services), revenues increased to $7,602,328 for the quarter ending March 31, 2021, an increase of 74% from $4,360,381 for the first quarter in 2020 driven by the acquisition of 5J on February 27, 2020, increased drilling rig relocations and improved customer demand resulting from lessened impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic and its economic effects in the markets we serve.

· Selling, general and administrative expenses were approximately 19.9% of sales for Q1, 2021.

· Net loss from continuing operations for Q1, 2021 was $3,808,568, which included non-cash expenses of $1,706,170 of which $1,418,401 was depreciation expense.

· Total assets grew to $27,242,213.

· Two owner/operator trucking companies leased onto our platform and generated an immediate revenue impact, growing our geographic footprint.

· SMGI expects to be well positioned for federal domestic infrastructure spending programs presently being legislated.

The Company is a growth-oriented Transportation Services company focused on the domestic logistics market. Our primary business objective is to grow our operations and create value for our shareholders through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. SMGI has implemented a “Buy & Build” growth strategy of acquiring middle market transportation companies and generating organic growth post-acquisition when possible, by removing business constraints and strategic cross-selling of services benefiting us with higher equipment utilization and market share. Management believes our business focus and equipment fleet position us to be a significant participant in the domestic United States infrastructure market.

Our operating subsidiaries provide a range of Transportation Services such as:

·Transporting infrastructure components including bridge beams and power generation transformers

·Transporting wind energy components

·Heavy haul of production equipment, heat exchangers, coolers, construction equipment, refinery components

·Super heavy haul over-dimensional permit-required loads up to 500 thousand pounds for engineered projects

·Transportation of midstream compressors

·Flatbed freight

·Crane services used to set equipment on compressor stations, pipeline infrastructure and load drilling rig components

·Drilling rig relocation for drilling contractors and oil and gas operators

·Freight brokerage

In connection with our focus to expand our Transportation Services business and exit certain up-stream oil and gas industrial-related businesses, the financial results of the following businesses have been classified as discontinued operations on our consolidated financial statements:

·MG Cleaners LLC

·Trinity Services LLC

The discontinued operations of MG Cleaners and Trinity Services removed revenues and expenses from our reported results of continuing operations. See footnote 10 in our Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for more information.

Mr. Jeffrey Martini, CEO of SMG, stated, “During the first quarter, we continued to see sequential revenue improvements across substantially all our lines of business. Gross margins improved sequentially but were still negative primarily due to the recognition of $1.4 million in depreciation expenses and insufficient scale to cover various fixed costs within cost of sales. March 2021 revenues of $3.1 million were the highest since March 2020, the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Challenges remained in the first quarter period, caused by the February inclement weather experienced in Texas and general economic activity still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect to further expand on our diversification efforts by establishing 5J Brokerage LLC and substantially expanded flatbed capacity through the first and into the second quarters of this year.” Mr. Martini continued, “SMGI saw gains in price and volumes and beneficial sales mix, during the first quarter of 2021 and currently believes this trend will continue through the year. We believe the market is ripe for strategic acquisitions and continue to evaluate potential accretive deals which could expand utilization of our existing assets including more than 100 tractors and semis, about 250 multi-axle trailers, 10 cranes, and 25 forklifts serving hundreds of customers. We continue to position ourselves as a transportation services player in the domestic infrastructure logistics business and believe U.S. government domestic infrastructure investments represent additional opportunities in wind energy, power transformers, compressors and bridge beams that we haul for customers.”

Further information is available, including financial statements, footnotes and management’s discussion and analysis of the financial results, in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed May 24, 2021, and December 31, 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed April 19, 2021.

About SMG Industries, Inc.: SMG Industries is a growth-oriented transportation services company focused on the domestic infrastructure logistics market. Through several of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries branded as the “5J Transportation Group,” it offers heavy haul, super heavy haul, flatbed, brokerage, and drilling rig mobilization services. 5J’s dimensional permitted jobs can support up to 500-thousand-pound loads which include cargo associated with wind energy, power generation components, bridge beams, compressors, and refinery and construction equipment. SMG Industries, Inc. headquartered in Houston, Texas has facilities in Floresville, Hempstead, Henderson, Houston, Odessa, Palestine, and Victoria, Texas. Read more at www.SMGIndustries.com.

﻿SMG Industries, Inc. Consolidated First Quarter 2021 Financial Statements ﻿





SMG INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 353,418 $ 263,814 Restricted cash 716,474 715,274 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $672,210 and $691,098 as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 6,324,912 4,920,967 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,355,262 1,409,996 Current assets of discontinued operations 138,821 437,787 Total current assets 8,888,887 7,747,838 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $6,882,957 and $5,991,572 as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 14,912,382 16,337,914 Right of use assets - operating lease 1,182,400 1,270,989 Other assets 744,075 499,707 Other assets of discontinued operations, net 1,514,469 1,568,700 Total assets $ 27,242,213 $ 27,425,148 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,940,421 $ 3,171,086 Accounts payable - related party 110,526 205,444 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,836,219 2,373,057 Right of use liabilities - operating leases short term 608,097 575,517 Deferred revenue 30,000 30,000 Secured line of credit 3,718,730 4,046,256 Current portion of unsecured notes payable 4,449,569 2,187,436 Current portion of secured notes payable, net 5,224,918 4,010,627 Current portion of convertible note, net 50,000 50,000 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 1,943,319 2,243,037 Total current liabilities 22,911,799 18,892,460 Long term liabilities: Convertible note payable, net 2,691,321 2,417,335 Notes payable - unsecured, net of current portion 1,831,844 1,040,223 Notes payable - secured, net of current portion 12,518,185 14,038,409 Right of use liabilities - operating leases, net of current portion 793,944 846,212 Long term liabilities of discontinued operations 1,009,972 1,008,362 Total liabilities 41,757,065 38,243,001 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' deficit Preferred stock 1,000,000 shares authorized: Series A preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 2,000 shares authorized; 2,000 shares issued 2 2 and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 Series B convertible preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 6,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively - - Common stock - $0.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 19,839,365 and 19,446,258 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 19,840 19,447 Additional paid in capital 11,170,885 10,978,254 Accumulated deficit (25,705,579) (21,815,556) Total stockholders' deficit (14,514,852) (10,817,853) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 27,242,213 $ 27,425,148





SMG INDUSTRIES INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited) March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 REVENUES $ 7,602,328 $ 4,360,381 COST OF REVENUES 8,700,508 4,663,359 GROSS PROFIT (1,098,180) (302,978) OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling, general and administrative 1,511,900 2,098,330 Impairment expense - - Acquisition costs 500 - Total operating expenses 1,512,400 2,098,330 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (2,610,580) (2,401,308) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense, net (1,248,789) (344,599) Other income 639 - Other expense - - Gain (loss) on settlement of notes payable - - Gain on sale of assets 50,162 - Gain on extinguishment of debt - - Total other income (expense) (1,197,988) (344,599) NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (3,808,568) (2,745,907) Loss from discontinued operations (56,455) (233,324) NET LOSS (3,865,023) (2,979,231) Preferred stock dividends (25,000) (42,123) NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ (3,890,023) $ (3,021,354) Net loss per common share Continuing operations $ (0.20) $ (0.18) Discontinued operations $ (0.00) $ (0.01) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (0.20) $ (0.19) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 19,516,258 15,686,520 Diluted 19,516,258 15,686,520





SMG INDUSTRIES INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited) March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss from continuing operations $ (3,808,568) $ (2,745,907) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock based compensation 17,973 2,895 Depreciation and amortization 1,418,401 542,493 Amortization of deferred financing costs 245,722 80,954 Amortization of right of use assets - operating leases 88,589 33,786 Bad debt recovery (14,353) (1,167) (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (50,162) 10,229 Gain extinguishment of debt - - Changes in: Accounts receivable (1,389,592) (146,198) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,251,779 744,766 Other assets (585,574) (732,042) Accounts payable (118,594) (2,194,972) Accounts payable - related party (59,918) - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,438,162 2,470,255 Right of use operating lease liabilities (19,688) (11,807) Deferred revenue - - Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations (1,585,823) (1,946,715) Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations 530,013 (599,754) Net cash used in operating activities (1,055,810) (2,546,469) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Cash paid for acquisition of 5J Entities, net - (6,320,168) Cash paid for disposal of MG Cleaners, LLC (35,000) - Cash paid for purchase of property and equipment - (84,878) Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (35,000) (6,405,046) Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations - - Net cash used in investing activities (35,000) (6,405,046) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payment of deferred financing costs - (239,558) Proceeds from secured line of credit, net - 5,719,410 Payments on secured line of credit, net (354,214) - Proceeds from notes payable 1,874,002 1,952,248 Payments on notes payable (338,001) (139,842) Proceeds from convertible notes payable 150,000 1,350,000 Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations 1,331,787 8,642,258 Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations (150,173) 799,754 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,181,614 9,442,012 NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 90,804 490,497 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period 979,088 29,568 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $ 1,069,892 $ 520,065 Supplemental disclosures: Cash paid for income taxes $ - $ - Cash paid for interest $ 528,909 $ - Noncash investing and financing activities Non-cash consideration paid for business acquisitions $ - $ 4,378,000 Non-cash consideration paid for increase in secured notes payable $ - $ 5,840,622 Non-cash consideration paid for prepaids from debt financing $ - $ 331,065 Debt discount from issuance of common stock warrants $ - $ 59,439 Preferred stock dividend $ 25,000 $ 42,123 Expenses paid by related party $ - $ 25,279 Prepaid expenses financed with note payable $ 1,179,752 $ - Shares issued for deferred financing costs $ - $ 419,788 Note receivable for property and equipment $ 17,293 $ - Beneficial conversion feature on convertible notes payable $ 175,051 $ - Non cash increase in convertible debt for AP payments $ 112,071 $ -

Contact: Matthew Flemming, SMG Industries, Inc. +1-713-821-3153



SOURCE: SMG Industries, Inc.