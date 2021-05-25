TELA Bio Names Marissa Conrad as Vice President of Clinical and Regulatory Affairs

MALVERN, Pa., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA"), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing innovative tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction, announced the appointment of Marissa Conrad as the company's Vice President of Clinical and Regulatory Affairs effective May 24, 2021. As Vice President of Clinical and Regulatory Affairs, Marissa will establish and execute the clinical and regulatory strategy for TELA Bio's current products and future product pipeline.



Marissa brings over 16 years of R&D, clinical, and regulatory experience in the medtech industry to TELA Bio, including a track record of working closely with key opinion leaders to develop and implement an evidence-based approach to differentiate innovative technology platforms. Marissa is also a registered US Patent Agent, an inventor on twelve issued US patents, and has co-authored numerous peer-reviewed publications and scientific conference abstracts.

"I am very excited to welcome Marissa to TELA Bio. Her knowledge and experience in clinical and regulatory affairs will be a vital asset for TELA Bio," said Antony Koblish, President and CEO of TELA Bio. "Over the past 16 years, Marissa has proven to be a strong leader and has gained extensive experience in all aspects of product development through IDE clinical study design and execution. We are looking forward to working with Marissa and are privileged to have such a talented professional join us."

"I am delighted to join TELA Bio and contribute to the company's mission to improve outcomes in soft tissue reconstruction procedures and make natural repair solutions more accessible to patients," said Marissa Conrad. "I look forward to working with Tony and the entire organization as the business continues to grow and scale in addressing the unmet medical needs in soft tissue reconstruction."

TELA Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing innovative tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company is committed to providing patients with advanced, economically effective biologic material repair solutions to minimize long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials and improve clinical outcomes. TELA Bio's OviTex® and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products are purposefully designed to address the shortcomings of existing reinforcement materials in hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery. For more information, visit www.telabio.com.

