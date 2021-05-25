New York, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South America Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type and End Users" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075766/?utm_source=GNW

Structured management of redundant warehouse processes is also bolstering the growth of the industry. Storage and retrieval tasks were traditionally carried out manually at the workplace, which consumes more time and experience several errors in picking and placing the material. Human laborers involved in the storage and retrieval process at various warehouses and distribution centers find it quite tedious and challenging to perform tasks efficiently and end up consuming more time and resources. With enormously increased production quantities, the capabilities of laborers do not match with the current demands of higher processing rates and accuracies. Also, errors in the retrieval process hamper the progress of further operations in the supply chain and thus affects the performance of the entire production process. ASRS helps in increasing productivity by eliminating wasteful walking, searching, bending, and reaching time for improved and increased operator safety, and system throughput. Also, automation reduces human error and makes the storage and retrieval process accurate. Industries nowadays are experiencing enormous demands for automating the storage and retrieving activities, which can further increase the batch processing speeds of consumer goods and various packaged products. Further, automation of these process helps in reducing the cost of labor. Thus, the above-mentioned factors are fueling the demand for automated storage and retrieving systems.



Brazil has the largest number of COVID-19 cases, followed by Ecuador, Chile, Peru, and Argentina, amongst others.The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the closure of all economic activities across the region, to combat the spread of the virus.



With the closure of economic activities across the region, several industries such as automotive, retail, and electronics & semiconductor.Automotive production in South America has significantly decreased in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.



According to the Brazil’s Automakers Association, the automotive industry in the country is in a difficult and dramatic situation.The crisis is jeopardizing employment and raising concerns about the long-term viability of the industry’s foreign supply chains, which are heavily reliant on China.



Major auto companies that have manufacturing facilities in Brazil are Nissan, Renault, Peugeot, Honda, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Chrysler, and Audi, amongst others. Brazil’s automotive industry mainly caters to the domestic market but is a major exporter to Argentina. The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to the decline in exports of the country by 77%. Thus, the adverse impacts on the automotive industry across the country is directly negatively impacting the demand for automated storage and retrieval systems across the sector. Similarly, the retail sector of the country has observed a decline in revenue, whereas the e-commerce industry across the region is booming owing to outbreak of the pandemic. According to studies, the outbreak of COVID-19 has increased the Brazilian ecommerce in the first five months of 2020 by 57%. Though the ecommerce sector has experienced a rise in the region, it has not made significant investments in the technological advancements for the same. Thus, according to the above-mentioned factors, the automated storage and retrieval system market across the South American region has been adversely affected owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The VLM segment led the automated storage and retrieval system market based on type in 2020.The storage of products is an essential task considering the ever-changing behavioral pattern observed in the customers.



VLMs can perform complex repetitive tasks with higher accuracy and consistency.The components of VLM include two vertical columns of trays and an inserter/extractor machine that is driven by software to execute the storage or retrieval application.



After the retrieval of a product from the storage system, it is delivered to an operator at an ergonomically positioned location.Particularly designed for these tasks, automated storage systems eliminate walk and search time, thereby increasing productivity and efficiency.



Moreover, vertical storage systems utilize optimum floor space and instead stack up the products using the vertical or air space.



The overall SAM automated storage and retrieval system market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the SAM automated storage and retrieval system market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the SAM automated storage and retrieval system market. SSI SCHAEFER GROUP; System Logistics Spa; Bastian Solutions; Kardex Group; KNAPP AG; Mecalux; Vanderlande Industries; and S.A. Autocrib, Inc. are among the leading companies in the SAM automated storage and retrieval system market.

