Emerging Markets Report: A Next Generation Move in a $225 Billion Market

ORLANDO, Fla., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, we introduced our readers to Loop Insights Inc. (TSX.V: MTRX) (RACMF:OTCQB) a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement. Our story was titled “Big Names and Big Deals.”

Little did we know.

As we went to print Loop was putting the finishing touches on a blockbuster press release in which they announced that that they have completed the integration of the Loop Wallet pass platform and The Coupon Bureau’s (TCB) new Universal Digital Coupon standard. This achievement allows the Company to boldly enter the $225 Billion Consumer Package Goods (CPG) retail market with a potentially disruptive, next generation coupon technology.

It’s a huge step.

Here’s how it works:

The coupon industry is rife with fraud, with $300-600m lost each year due to fraud according to the press release. When TCB digital coupons are delivered using the Loop Wallet pass platform, users are at last able to use their mobile phones to redeem coupons in a contactless and secure way. Better yet, they don’t have to go download a separate app for the transaction as the Loop Wallet technology leverages the native wallet that is already built into every iOS and Android smartphone.

It warrants mention that The Coupon Bureau (TCB), is a massive non-profit data exchange helping Retailers and Brands to utilize their new Universal Digital Coupon standard to improve the customer coupon redemption experience and reduce fraud.

Loop Wallet is making that more effective and efficient, joining hands with an industry leader and piggybacking on their footprint and relationships.

Of course, the real value proposition is that Loop will derive significant revenue from this integration and collaboration. According to the release, there are revenue models that take into account revenue per active coupon, per impression, per redemption as well as earning revenue from each participating retailer or CPG and quarterly and annual licenses for access to insights and analytics.

For us, that alone represents a lot of hooks in the water for Loop in an industry that is already valued at $225 billion per year.

