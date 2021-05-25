New York, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South America Aircraft Video Surveillance Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by - By System Type, Fit Type, Aircraft Type, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075764/?utm_source=GNW

The SAM aircraft video surveillance market is displaying an upward trend for the past couple of years, and it is anticipated to reflect a similar trend during the forecast period. The growth of the aircraft video surveillance market is majorly attributed to significant investments in the aerospace industry. Over the past few decades, the aviation industry has grown immensely. The growth rate of technological transformation has been outstanding, which stimulated the demand for various products and services. There is an increased adoption of aircraft video surveillance solutions in commercial aircraft owing to rise in demand for in-flight safety and security systems. Increasing number of complaints against airlines and improving regulatory standards of safety have highlighted the importance of aircraft video surveillance solutions. To improve the security level, airline companies are installing cockpit door surveillance systems to restrict unauthorized access to the cockpit area. Cabin surveillance systems are also gaining considerable growth in the market, as aircraft operators are demanding video surveillance solutions to monitor suspicious activities outside the cockpit area. Further, advancements in aircraft environmental camera systems, to offer detailed information about traffic, weather, and terrain, are supporting the market growth, which is further driving the demand for aircraft video surveillance market. Booming demand for business aircraft is among the other factors expected to positively influence the demand for aircraft video surveillance market.



Brazil has the highest number of COVID-19 cases, followed by Peru, Chile, Colombia, and Ecuador, among others.South America’s government has taken an array of actions to protect their citizens and contain COVID-19’s spread.



Brazil is the largest spender in the aerospace industry and is the only modern aircraft manufacturing country in the region.Owing to this, the demand for components and aircraft related systems and technologies is at an all-time high in the country.



In addition, most of the components are imported from the US, China, and European countries.The slowdown in commercial and military aircraft production in the country has impaired the supply chain in Brazil.



This has weakened the demand for several components, including video surveillance system. Thus, the outbreak of COVID-19 has had a harsh impact on the South American aircraft video surveillance market, especially in Brazil.



The aircraft video surveillance market in the region is also affected from the supply side, as the Brazilian aircraft video surveillance market player Avionics Services, also observed lesser than usual demand for its cockpit door video surveillance systems and cargo bay surveillance system products. This has adversely impacted the aircraft video surveillance system market.



