South America 3D Mapping and Modelling Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Component, 3D Mapping Application, 3D Modelling Application, and Vertical

Owing to the incremental advancement in processing power of microprocessors, especially for graphical applications, the previous decade witnessed a significant deployment of 3D content. Initially, 3D contents were limited to videos; however, the technological advancements in displays and chips have led to the deployment of 3D content in application, software, and games to deliver enhanced user experience. Game and software developers are leveraging various 3D mapping and modelling tools to deliver enhanced visual and user experience for their customers. Further, the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled the gaming industry as masses were confined to follow social distancing, which subsequently resulted in increasing number of gamers. Therefore, game developers such as Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts witnessed greater year-over-year revenues and higher market penetration than ever before. Moreover, affordable prices of smartphones and internet coupled with the enhanced graphic processing power of smartphones are among the other factors driving the growth of the 3D mapping and modelling market in SAM. The growing adoption of smartphone devices across the region has flourished the mobile gaming industry, which is driving the growth of the market.



Brazil has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in SAM, followed by Colombia, Argentina, and Peru.The governments of various countries are taking several measures, such as trade bans, lockdowns, and travel restrictions, to control the spread of the novel coronavirus across the region.



These measures are negatively impacting the economic growth of SAM as the region is facing lower export revenues. Thus, slowdown of overall economy of SAM due to poor exports and delay in construction and infrastructure projects is hampering the adoption rate of advanced technologies, including 3D mapping and modelling tools.



Based on organization type, the large enterprises led the 3D mapping and modelling market in 2020.Organizations with more than 500 employees are categorized as large enterprises.



Large enterprises have their clients across several regions, and they account for high market shares, technical capabilities, and effective business strategies.These enterprises mostly invest in innovative and latest technologies to operate their business effectively.



With the growing capabilities of 3D mapping and modelling tools across various industries, the adoption of these tools has gained significant traction over the past few years. Large enterprises are using various designing tools, such as 3D mapping and modelling tools, for advertisement and various data representation and communication applications, which is ultimately driving the 3D mapping and modelling market in SAM.



The overall SAM 3D mapping and modelling market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the SAM 3D mapping and modelling market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the SAM 3D mapping and modelling market. Bentley Systems Incorporated, Alphabet Inc., Esri, Autodesk, Inc., Intermap Technologies, Trimble Inc SaaB AB, Dassault Systèmes SE, Adobe, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Topcon Corporation, and Apple Inc are among the leading companies operating in the market

