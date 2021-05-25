Dublin, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.compublished a new article on the 5G industry "Firms Shed Assets to Take on 5G"



Just three years after buying WarnerMedia and merge it with Discovery in order to focus on expanding its 5G network. The deal, which will see AT&T receive $43 billion in cash and bonds, comes just three years after AT&T acquired Time Warner for nearly double that price.

AT&T’s deal underscores a broader effort by US telecoms to cut their media losses and double down on 5G. Earlier this month, Verizon announced it would sell its Verizon Media business - which includes Yahoo and AOL - for $5 billion to Apollo Global Management. For context, Verizon purchased AOL and Yahoo for $4.4 billion in 2015 and $4.5 billion in 2017, respectively. These realignments could provide the telecoms with the massive amounts of capital needed to expand their 5G infrastructure and services.

Both AT&T and Verizon took on new debt to bid on 5G spectrum in the FCC’s recent C-band auction.

