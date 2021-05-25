Positive Displacement Pumps Market to hit $20.3 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the positive displacement (PD) pumps market which estimates the market valuation for PD pumps will cross US$ 20.3 billion by 2027. The product demand will grow at a significant rate due to the rising chemical, pulp & paper, and oil & gas industries in developing nations.

The global positive displacement pumps market will exhibit moderate growth from 2021 - 2027. PD pumps maintain the constant flow of liquid irrespective of backpressure. The rising need for wastewater management and treatment among end-user industries, such as refineries, chemicals, pharma, and pulp & paper, will augment product demand. The rapidly growing population and industries in developing regions, such as Asia and Africa, have created a thriving market environment. Water-dependent industries and already established plants are heavily dependent on water treatment facilities. Capacity expansion along with the installation of new facilities will augment product demand.

PD pumps will also experience a strong demand pull from the oil & gas industry across the world. Technological advancements in hydraulic fracturing and drilling technologies are enabling oil companies to reach unexplored and unreachable oil & gas reserves. The expected rise in oil & gas exploration activities in North America and Europe will fuel the product demand. Market players will experience challenges such as the high maintenance cost of the product. Furthermore, significant competition from other pumps, such as centrifugal pumps, will also hamper the market growth. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the loss of market revenue and market situations will be uncertain in the foreseeable future.

The reciprocating pumps market is set to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% through 2027. Manufacturers of reciprocating pumps are also offering smart pumping systems that increase efficiency. The demand for technologically advanced and efficient pumps from the oil & gas industry will augment the demand.

Water treatment facilities are witnessing high demand from end-user industries and municipal authorities around the world. Water scarcity and growing stringent regulations pertaining to water reuse and recycling will fuel market growth. The water treatment segment will register more than USD 2.4 billion revenue by 2027.

Europe is a mature market with a concentrated presence of end-user industries. Rising oil & gas exploration activities along with the increasing number of water treatment facilities will drive product demand. Europe registered around 20% revenue share in 2020.

New product launches will aid market growth through 2027. In March 2019, Alfa Laval launched a new screw pump and in February 2019, the company extended its cost-effective Optilobe rotary lobe pump range to meet the demand for a hygiene process.

Some of the major findings in the PD Pumps report include:

Rising product penetration in the chemical industry will propel product demand.





Improving product quality due to ongoing R&D efforts will create new market opportunities.





Rising product demand from increasing water treatment facilities will fuel the market growth.





The product is witnessing strong demand from applications that require the handling of high viscous fluids.





Market manufacturers around the world engage themselves in several strategies including M&A, research & innovations, and capacity expansion.

