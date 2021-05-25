New York, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America UPS Battery Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075759/?utm_source=GNW

Increase in data-related services, and growing trend of cloud computing and virtualization have escalated the demand for data centers across North America, eventually magnifying the demand for UPS. Cloud-based services require to be online to provide services, which is surging the need for UPS systems. North America, especially the US, hosts numerous colocation facilities and data center service providers. In the US, major data centers have been established in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle for the West Coast; New York/Virginia for the East Coast; and Dallas/Miami in South/Central and Chicago. There are 1,975 colocation data centers in North America, including 1,798 in the US and 176 in Canada. Colocation providers are highly inclined toward remodeling their data center UPS solutions and speeding up their IT processes to meet the customer demand for rapid data delivery. The life expectancy of a UPS in a data center is ~10–15 years. Lead-acid battery works for ~3–6 years, while lithium-ion battery lasts ~10 years or longer. Due to these advantages of UPS batteries, companies are highly focused on designing advanced battery systems for data centers. Thus, the escalating deployment of UPS batteries in data centers due to their advantages such as high energy-efficiency, high performance, and low weight is bolstering the North America UPS battery market growth.



The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected North American countries, especially the US.North America is a frontrunner in terms of the development and adoption of new technologies due to favorable government policies to boost innovation, presence of huge industrial bases, and high purchasing power especially in developed countries such as the US and Canada.



Hence, any impact on the growth of industries directly affects the economic growth of the region.The US is a home to a large number of manufacturing and technology companies, and therefore, it has been facing a significant impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as the measures taken to control its spread.



The ongoing crisis are also hindering the UPS battery market growth in the US due to disruption of IT operations at data centers, imposition of strict travel restrictions, and denial of access to the IT field engineers to critical facilities. Hence, the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the North America UPS battery market growth is likely to persist in the next few quarters as well.



Based on product type, the North America UPS battery market is segmented into lead-acid, lithium-ion, and others; the lead-acid segment led the market in 2020.Lead-acid batteries feature better reliability when deployed in uninterruptible power supply systems.



In case of large power applications, wherein weight is not a prime concern, lead-acid batteries act as the most economical choice. In addition to the cost-effectiveness, high tolerance, low internal impedance, and other performance benefits make them an ideal choice for small-scale power storage systems such as UPS systems; large and grid-scale power systems; and starting, lighting, and ignition power sources for automobiles.

The North America UPS battery market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America UPS battery market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the North America UPS battery market. CSB Battery Co., Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Company, Eaton Corporation plc, Exide Industries Limited, FIAMM Energy Technology S.p.A., GS Yuasa International Ltd., leoch International Technology Limited Inc, NorthStar Group Services, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Group Corporation are among the players operating in the market in this region.

