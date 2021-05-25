Global Home Healthcare Market (2021 to 2026) - by Services, Indication, Devices and Geography

Dublin, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Healthcare Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global home healthcare market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during 2020-2026.
Growing innovations in-home healthcare products and services are likely to boost the market's growth. The reformation of healthcare is another vital driver for the market. Home services are more cost-effective than hospital care, increasing their preference under Medicare and Medicaid. Governments in several countries are encouraging the use of home healthcare for patients suffering from chronic illness. Hospital-at-home is one of the fastest-growing trends in several developed countries. For example, in late 2020, the US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) launched a new hospital-at-home waiver to meet acute critical care capacity challenges, granting hospitals unprecedented flexibility to patients in their home settings.
Moreover, patient acuity levels are continuously rising, pushing agencies to offer more specialized services. Home services are utilized mainly by the older population, representing a significant proportion of the total patient population. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sales of home healthcare devices reported a boost with the increase in the severity of COVID-19 infections. Patients preferred to opt for home care for required health ailments, thereby influencing the growth of the home healthcare market.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the home healthcare market during the forecast period:
- Increasing Demand for Preventive Healthcare Devices
- The Shift toward Patient-centric Model
- On-demand Healthcare Services
- Advances in Home Healthcare Product Technology
The study considers the global home healthcare market's present scenario and its market dynamics for 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
