Amazon in Talks to Buy MGM

Amazon is in talks to acquire Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, according to the Los Angles Times. MGM has been one of the main film studios for a century, and Amazon seeks to add its giant film library to its collection in order to keep Prime Video competitive with Netflix and Disney+.



Sources said the purchase price being discussed is within a range of $7 billion to $9 billion. If MGM does sell to Amazon, it would be a landmark deal for Hollywood, which is increasingly dominated by tech giants. Internet giants such as Amazon, Apple and Google parent Alphabet have long been speculated as potential buyers of a legacy movie studio.



MGM has been for sale since December. Smaller studios have struggled to remain competitive as larger players bulk up for the streaming wars. Lionsgate and others are consistently rumoured to be targets for acquisition.

