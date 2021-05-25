New York, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Transient Protein Expression Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product Type ; Application ; End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075757/?utm_source=GNW

The market growth in this region is primarily attributed to factors such as the increasing applications of protein expression and growing adoption of precision medicines. However, the high cost of products limits the transient protein expression market growth.



Animal and plant cells are widely being used as expression systems in transient protein expression experiments since the last three decades.However, significant evolution in proteomics in the last few years has propelled the development of recombinant proteins.



The effective results of transient protein expression in animals and plants have encouraged the research and product development activities for using human cells in cell engineering processes.Biopharmaceuticals companies, and contract research and development organizations have channelized their efforts toward the development of components required for transient protein expression.



The adoption of transient protein expression procedures allows companies to use various genes to develop recombinant proteins without delaying cell line generation.Thus, the quick process of cell line development with required gene expression attracts companies toward uniform proteins that have drug-like properties, which allows production of vaccines and viral vectors.



In addition, the transient protein expression method is widely being used to produce monoclonal antibodies, modified human proteins, growth factors and cytokines, hormones, and blood products for therapeutic applications.



The COVID-19 pandemic has propelled the use of transient protein expression method in vaccine development.Various researchers have started studying the novel coronavirus extensively, with the use of transient protein expression.



Moreover, the expression method is also being used widely to produce a positive control protein in provided in in-vitro diagnostics kits.



The efficient and high protein production levels make the transient expression systems ideal for the rapid and flexible development and production of viral vaccines; the method is also being used for SARS-CoV-2 vaccine production.Expression of antiviral subunit vaccines in Nicotiana benthamiana plants via transient expression is demonstrated.



Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has been boosting the transient protein expression market growth.This has triggered the performances of companies offering plasmids, reagents, and vectors, among others, for this type of expression.



For instance, Addgene is a nonprofit plasmid repository located in Watertown, US; it offers types plasmids such as pLVX-EF1alpha-SARS-CoV-2-E-2xStrep-IRES-Puro and pLVX-EF1alpha-SARS-CoV-2-N-2xStrep-IRES-Puro for SARS-CoV-2 protein expression.Further, in the long run, market is expected witness high demand for transient protein expression systems for drug discovery applications, with the rising prevalence of novel infectious diseases and several types of cancers.



The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the transient protein expression market in North America is high.



Based on product type, the North America transient protein expression market is segmented into instruments, reagents, expression vectors, and competent cells. The instruments segment held the largest market share in 2019, whereas the expression vectors segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on application, the North America transient protein expression market is segmented into genomic research, gene therapy, bio production, cancer research, and drug development. The genomic research segment held the largest market share in 2019, and it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2020–2027.



The North America transient protein expression market, by end user, is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and clinical research organizations. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest market share in 2019, and the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The National Research Council Canada and Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) are among secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the North America transient protein expression market.

