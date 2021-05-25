New York, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Services and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075754/?utm_source=GNW

The rising use of semiconductor devices in industrial automation is propelling the market growth in North America. Industrial automation helps in saving time and money, as well as reduces human efforts. It is being adopted in almost every sector, including manufacturing, electronics, automobile, and aerospace & defense, which, in turn, is creating more demand for semiconductor devices. General Electric offer Brilliant Factory, a suite of hardware assets, software, and consultation services, for upgrading factories as per the Industrial IoT (IIoT) standard. The company claims that this can help manufacturers enhance the performance of their factories using predictive analytics. The use of control systems, such as computers or robots, and information technologies (IT) for handling different processes and machinery help maximize the productivity of any company. The growing adoption of IoT across industrial, commercial, and residential sectors is accelerating the use of semiconductor equipment. Thus, surge in the use of semiconductor devices in industrial automation is propelling the growth of the North America semiconductor assembly and testing services market.



North America suffered a huge loss in the first half of 2020 due to high number of the COVID-19 cases, specifically in the US.After the leniency of public restrictions and social distancing measures in the second half of 2020, the market witnessed increasing demand for digital devices.



North America is a key adopter of smart or IoT-based devices due to well-developed infrastructure and high-speed internet services.The COVID-19 pandemic has a major impact on manufacturing facilities due to lowered production capacities.



As the demand for electronics remained constant, it helped the market to resume the growth in late 2020.For instance, in December 2020, Qualcomm Inc, a leading manufacturer of microprocessors, predicted that the shipments of 5G smartphones would double in 2022 owing to increasing 5G network deployment.



The increasing adoption of 5G-enabled mobile devices projected to lower the impact of the pandemic on the semiconductor assembly and testing services market in North America, thereby supporting it growth in the recovery period.



Based on service, the North America semiconductor assembly and testing services market is segmented into assembly & packaging services and testing services.The assembly & packaging services segment led the market in 2020.



Unlike, the traditional understanding of the assembly and packaging as a fairly non-critical part of the design, at present, these stages are considered as an essential and a significant part of semiconductor manufacturing and design.It affects power, performance, and cost as well as the basic functionality of all chips on a micro level.



The assembly and packaging process takes in a wafer with completed, unseparated chips and converts it into separate, packaged chips.The package is the container that holds the semiconductor die.



It protects the die and connects the chip to a board or other chips; further, it may dissipate heat. Assembly and packaging products are available in different materials; it can be standard or custom and can have active or passive cooling. Electronic packaging provides the interconnection from the IC to the printed circuit board (PCB). It also provides the desired mechanical and environmental protection to ensure reliability and performance. The assembly & packaging services are customizable, presence in different materials, and highly reliable.

The North America semiconductor assembly and testing services market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America semiconductor assembly and testing services market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America semiconductor assembly and testing services market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically involved in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the North America semiconductor assembly and testing services market. Amkor Technology; ASE Group; Integra Technologies; Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.; JCET Group Co., Ltd.; Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd.; Teledyne Technologies Incorporated; and Unisem Group are among a few players operating in the market in North America.

