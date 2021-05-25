Immutep To Present At The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, announced today that Immutep CEO Marc Voigt has been invited to participate in the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference, which is taking place from June 1st to 4th.



During this virtual conference, Mr. Voigt is scheduled to conduct a corporate presentation followed by a Q&A session along with Immutep’s Chief Scientific and Medical Officer, Dr. Frederic Triebel, starting at 12:30 pm ET on June 4th. A live webcast of this event will be available at

https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff174/immp/1858869

Further details about the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference can be found at

https://www.jefferies.com/IdeasAndPerspectives/Conferences/325/060821

About Immutep

Immutep is a globally active biotechnology company that is a leader in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its technology and expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients and to maximize value to shareholders. Immutep is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (IMM), and on the NASDAQ (IMMP) in the United States.

Immutep’s current lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”), a soluble LAG-3 fusion protein (LAG-3Ig), which is a first-in-class antigen presenting cell (APC) activator being explored in cancer and infectious disease. Immutep is also developing an agonist of LAG-3 (IMP761) for autoimmune disease. Additional LAG-3 products, including antibodies for immune response modulation, are being developed by Immutep’s large pharmaceutical partners.

Further information can be found on the Company’s website www.immutep.com or by contacting:

Australian Investors/Media:

Catherine Strong, Citadel-MAGNUS

+61 (0)406 759 268; cstrong@citadelmagnus.com