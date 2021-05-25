Shape Therapeutics to Present the Discovery of Muscle-Specific AAVs at the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

SEATTLE, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shape Therapeutics Inc. (ShapeTX), a biotechnology company developing breakthrough technologies to enable gene therapy for all, today announced that Francois Vignealt, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present virtually at the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will highlight the discovery of muscle-specific AAVs in non-human primates (NHP) that are detuned for the liver using the ShapeTX AAVidTM platform. The AAVidTM capsid discovery platform screens billions of engineered AAV variants directly in NHP and applies AI-powered bioinformatics to identify proprietary predictive features driving tissue tropism and accelerate the development of superior gene therapies.



About Shape Therapeutics Inc

Shape Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing breakthrough technologies to enable gene therapy for all. The ShapeTX gene therapy platform comprises RNAskipTM, RNAfixTM, RNAswitch payload technologies, next-generation tissue-specific AAVidTM delivery technology, and SquareBio, a solution for scalable gene therapy manufacturing based on industrialization of human stable cell lines. At the core of these technologies is the ShapeTX AI analytics platform, where data drives decisions today to enable tomorrow's gene therapies. ShapeTX is committed to data-driven scientific advancement, passionate people, and a mission of providing lifelong cures to patients. Shape Life!

Contact

Shape Therapeutics Inc.

Investors & Media

Cindy Fung, PhD

cindy@shaptetx.com