Leading Emission Reduction Firm, EcoVapor Recovery Systems, Brings in Seasoned Oil & Gas / ESG Executive Jason Roe as Chief Executive Officer and President

EcoVapor is bringing on Jason Roe, former CEO of Avitas, a Baker Hughes venture to lead company growth

EcoVapor is growing its life of well emissions reduction solutions and Jason will be tasked with the aggressive expansion of the company

EcoVapor can materially reduce flaring and venting in upstream oil and gas operations, while enabling customers to put more treated, pipeline-ready gas to sales



DENVER, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to strategically support the continued growth and development of innovative emission reduction solutions, EcoVapor Recovery Systems LLC (“EcoVapor” or the “Company”) announced it has brought on Jason Roe as Chief Executive Officer and President effective May 17, 2021.

Patti Melcher, Managing Partner at EIV Capital, LLC commented, “On behalf of the Board of EcoVapor and EIV Capital, we are excited to welcome Jason Roe as Chief Executive Officer and President of EcoVapor. Mr. Roe has deep experience in oilfield technology and brings a unique expertise on emissions management needed to support our clients in achieving their environmental and economic goals. With the addition of Mr. Roe’s robust ESG experience, we feel EcoVapor is better positioned to provide a pathway to carbon-neutral profitably through its innovative solutions while unlocking incremental value.”

Mr. Roe has over 18 years of experience in the energy industry. Most recently he served as the Chief Executive Officer for Avitas, a Baker Hughes venture focused on emissions monitoring and detection strategies enabled through robotics, AI, and digital techniques. Mr. Roe previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of XACT Downhole Telemetry from May 2013 until September 2018. Prior to XACT, he was a Principal at Kenda Capital, a venture capital fund focused on energy technology. In his nine years at Kenda Capital he led a variety of investments, divestments and general portfolio management while serving on the boards of multiple energy technology companies.

Jason Roe, Chief Executive Officer and President remarked, “As the energy industry continues to drive meaningful emissions reduction strategies, I am thrilled to join the team at EcoVapor to deliver life of well emissions reduction solutions for our customers. The EcoVapor team has built a fantastic platform to safely and economically reduce flaring and venting for operators, and we look forward to scaling it aggressively moving forward.”

About EcoVapor Recovery Systems

EcoVapor is committed to helping the oil and gas industry improve its environmental sustainability by reducing flaring, minimizing emissions, and maximizing production through the application of innovative technology over the life of a wellsite. With over 120 installations in the major US basins, EcoVapor’s patented ZerO2, closed-loop emission solution actively treats vapor captured in storage tanks to pipeline-ready gas, allowing oil and gas producers to meet their emissions and regulatory compliance goals while maximizing profitability. EcoVapor is headquartered in Denver, Colorado and has field locations in Greeley, Colorado and Midland, Texas. For more information, please visit www.ecovaporrs.com.

About EIV Capital, LLC

Founded in 2009, EIV Capital, LLC is a Houston-based private equity firm specializing in providing growth equity to the North American energy industry. EIV focuses on infrastructure and related service businesses with an emphasis on businesses involved in the processing, transportation, storage, or conversion of oil, natural gas, renewable fuels and refined products. The firm’s management has extensive experience leading and investing in successful companies across the energy value chain. For more information, please visit www.eivcapital.com.

Contacts

Jason Roe

Chief Executive Officer

EcoVapor Recovery Systems LLC

Email: jasonroe@ecovaporrs.com

Patti Melcher

Managing Partner

EIV Capital, LLC

Email: pmelcher@eivcapital.com