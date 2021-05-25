American Pacific Mining Welcomes Strategic Investor Michael Gentile, CFA; Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD / FWB: 1QC / OTCQB: USGDF) (“American Pacific” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a private placement (the “Private Placement”) of up to 8,181,964 units (the “Units”) at a price of CAD$0.125 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,022,746 with a strategic investor, Michael Gentile, CFA.



American Pacific CEO, Warwick Smith, commented: “We are very pleased to welcome Michael Gentile as a strategic investor as exploration and drilling ramps up at our Madison Project and we advance our other high-grade precious metals exploration projects in Nevada during the second half of the year.”

Michael Gentile, CFA, added: “The past producing Madison mine has tremendous unrecognized high-grade copper and gold potential as demonstrated by the recent high-grade results such as * 61.63 meters of 6.97% Cu and 30 meters of 24.5 g/t Au. With Kennecott, a division of Rio Tinto, fully funding an expanded exploration program for 2021 the significant potential of the Madison Project should become much more clear to investors. This cornerstone joint venture will allow American Pacific to move the project forward without any further dilution to its shareholders benefiting from up to an additional 25mm USD of spending by Kennecott over the remaining term of the joint venture agreement. While Madison alone should drive significant value over the coming years the additional 100 percent owned Nevada assets and growth-focused management team make American Pacific a very attractive company at a very modest current valuation.”

On closing of the Private Placement and on a partially-diluted basis (i.e., assuming full exercise of all common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”), and no other issuances of common shares (the “Shares”) by the Company), Mr. Gentile will own 19.99% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Shares.

Each Unit will be comprised of one Share and one Warrant with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company at a price of $0.16 per Share for a period of two years.

All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for exploration of the Company’s portfolio of resource properties and for general working capital.

Michael Gentile, CFA

From 2003 to 2018 he worked as a professional money manager at Formula Growth Ltd., an independent investment management firm established in Montreal in 1960. While at Formula Growth, Mr. Gentile’s main sector focuses were in mining and natural resources. In 2012, he became the co- manager of the Formula Growth Alpha Fund, a market neutral hedge fund focused on small to mid-cap equities. In October 2018, Mr. Gentile retired from full time money management to be able to spend more time with his family. Subsequently, he has remained a very active and strategic investor in the junior mining sector owning significant top 5 stakes in over 15 small cap-mining companies. Michael is currently a strategic advisor to Arizona Metals (AMC-V) and a director of Northern Superior Resources (SUP-V), Roscan Gold (ROS-V), Radisson Mining Resources (RDS-V) and Solstice Gold (SGC-V)

*QA/QC information and QP statements for Drill hole UG 17-05 and C05-06 can be found in the 43-101 report Microsoft Word - BRD TechReport Update Nov_Dec2018_Final Draft_March 6 (americanpacific.ca)

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a gold explorer focused on precious metals opportunities in the Western United States. The Madison Mine in Montana, under option to joint venture with Kennecott Exploration Company, is the Company’s flagship asset. The Gooseberry Gold-Silver Project and the Tuscarora Gold Project, are two high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts of Nevada, USA. The Company’s mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.

