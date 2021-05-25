Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Array Technologies, Inc. Investors

Click here to join the case

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Array Technologies, Inc. ("Array" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ARRY) investors that acquired securities between October 14, 2020, and May 11, 2021 .

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy

It is alleged in this complaint that Array made misleading and false statements to the market. Array failed to disclose that, as early as Q1 2020, they were facing increasing costs for commodities such as steel. At the same time, Array was facing increasing freight costs as well as other deteriorating business conditions. Based on these facts, Array’s public statements were materially misleading and false throughout the class period. Investors suffered damages when the market learned the truth about Array.

