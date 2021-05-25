Enosi Life Sciences Featured on America’s Next Investment

EUGENE, Ore., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enosi Life Sciences Corp. (“Enosi” or the “Company”), a drug research and development company focused on providing industry-leading therapeutics for autoimmune disease, cancer, and acute inflammation, today shared its appearance on “America’s Next Investment” — a national TV series focused to help companies raise capital through equity crowdfunding.

Enosi’s 60-second segment will air on CNBC, FOX Business, Bloomberg, and other national programs where viewers should check their local listings to find the appropriate dates and times. The corporate feature details Enosi’s formation and leadership, business objectives, and novel approach to developing therapies that address cancer, autoimmune disease, and inflammatory conditions that are some of the most common health afflictions impacting the human race today.

To learn more about Enosi’s Regulation D/506c offering or to consider investment, please visit the Enosi website at www.enosi-life.com.

About Enosi Life Sciences Corp.

Enosi Life Sciences Corp. is a drug research and development company focused on providing industry-leading therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company was founded by world-renowned scientists Professor Sir Marc Feldmann, who discovered anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) therapy as an effective treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases (Lasker award, 2003); and Dr. H. Michael Shepard, whose research in humanized antibodies created the first monoclonal antibody therapy targeting cancer oncogene encoded-proteins (Lasker award, 2019). Enosi Life Sciences combines Feldmann and Shepard’s expertise in cancer and autoimmune diseases with Executive Chairman Dr. James N. Woody’s unique combination of medical, scientific and management expertise to expand therapeutic options. To learn more about Enosi Life Sciences, visit www.enosi-life.com .

