Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a company focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate for treating excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy, announced today that Greg Divis, Chief Executive Officer of Avadel, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 1 at 9:00 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of this event, as well as an archived recording, will be available on Avadel’s Investor Relations website, www.investors.avadel.com, for 90 days following the conference.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development and FDA approval of FT218, an investigational, once-nightly, extended-release formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

