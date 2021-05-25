Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. ("ReconAfrica" or the "Company") (OTC: RECAF) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

The investigation focuses on whether ReconAfrica issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. ReconAfrica is the subject of an article published by National Geographic on May 11, 2021, entitled: “Oil company exploring in sensitive elephant habitat accused of ignoring community concerns: Namibians allege ReconAfrica disposed of wastewater unsafely, without permits, and ignored concerns about potential impact of oil drilling on water and wildlife.” It is claimed in this article that “ReconAfrica, a Canadian company exploring for oil and gas in Namibia upstream of a world-famous UNESCO World Heritage site that’s home to elephants and other wildlife is disposing of wastewater without permits, according to a government minister.” The article continues, “drilling for the first test well began in January, and waste fluids are being stored in what appears to be an unlined pond, where they could leach into the ground and contaminate the water supply in this desert region,” and “Namibia’s minister of agriculture, water, and land reform, the agency responsible for water-related permits, told National Geographic in a written statement that ReconAfrica does not yet have permits approved to extract water to use in its drilling operations nor to dispose of the waste water.”

