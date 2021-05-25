Teledyne Imaging’s new 2k and 4k line scan cameras deliver industry-leading performance in a compact package

English German Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Japanese Korean

WATERLOO, Ontario, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne Imaging, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE: TDY] company and global leader in machine vision, launches the Linea™ Lite family of line scan cameras built for a wide range of machine vision applications. The new Linea Lite cameras feature a 45% smaller footprint than the original Linea. Based on a new proprietary CMOS image sensor from Teledyne Imaging, it expands on the success of the original series of low-cost, high-value Linea line scan cameras.



Designed to suit many applications, the Linea Lite offers customers a choice between high full well mode or high responsivity mode, via easy to configure gain settings. The cameras are available in 2k and 4k resolutions, in monochrome and bilinear color. Linea Lite has all the essential line scan features, including multiple regions of interest, programmable coefficient sets, precision time protocol (PTP), and TurboDrive™. With GigE interface and power over Ethernet (PoE), Linea Lite is an excellent fit for applications such as secondary battery inspection, optical sorting, printed materials inspection, packaging inspection, and many more.

“We are thrilled to launch the new Linea Lite series of line scan cameras,” commented Mike Grodzki, Product Manager for Linea Lite. “This new family combines everything we’ve learned about machine vision over the years into a powerful and low-cost package.”

Key Features:

7µm or 14µm pixels

2k and 4k resolutions

Configurable full well

Precision time protocol

Selectable 8 or 12-bit output

Notes to Editors:



Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other’s strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, scientific research, spectroscopy, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers world-wide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

For more information, visit www.teledyneimaging.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Geralyn Miller

Senior Manager, Global Media Relations

Tel: +1-519-886-6001 ext. 2187

Email: geralyn.miller@teledyne.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da9f0699-625d-46d7-ac4c-0a74694056d8