Saipan Courthouse Becomes First International Facility in Western Pacific to Install Healthe’s UVC Sanitizing Technology

SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Judiciary of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands has become the first location in the Western Pacific region to have installed Far-UVC 222nm cleaning technology on its premises to help protect its facilities against the spread of harmful pathogens. Developed by Orlando, Fla.-based Healthe, Inc. and installed and maintained by Ampac Ltd of Saipan, solutions were put in at high traffic areas within the Judiciary’s recently completed Security and Screening Zone entrance hall.

“Facility cleanliness at the courthouse was our top priority, as we assist businesses and government agencies to fully reopen their offices and resume standard business operations,” said Fred Prinz, President of Ampac, Ltd. “We worked early on during the pandemic to develop a plan to address concerns for our visitors. While we have implemented many measures, we recognize our mitigation efforts must continue to evolve. Installing Healthe’s UVC solutions is just one more step towards those efforts.”

Healthe’s multi-layered UVC solutions, designed to clean indoor public environments in real-time, use UVC and Far-UVC light to inactivate air and surface contaminants and provide real-time bacteria mitigation options.

“As we continue to expand deployment of our UVC 222 technologies globally, we are proud to be partnering with Ampac, Ltd. to help to bring our solutions to the Judiciary of the Northern Marianas Islands and the western Pacific region,” said Healthe Chief Commercial Officer, Troy Temple. “Our products will ensure that these facilities can continue to provide the services that their visitors expect.”

The following Healthe solutions were installed at Judiciary’s facilities within the newly built Security and Screening Zone entrance hall:

Healthe AIR ™ , a low-profile troffer designed to provide continuous air sanitization in occupied indoor environments by utilizing a multi-stage process to trap pollutants and inactivate viruses and bacteria, while providing room illumination.

, a low-profile troffer designed to provide continuous air sanitization in occupied indoor environments by utilizing a multi-stage process to trap pollutants and inactivate viruses and bacteria, while providing room illumination. Healthe ENTRY™, a free-standing, walkthrough UVC cleaning arch, similar in size and shape to a metal detector, that uses Far-UVC 222 nm light to remove up to 90 percent of the viral load on a person’s clothes and belongings in just 20 seconds. This arch, which acts as a first line of defense against harmful pathogens, is installed in the lobby of the courthouse.

A growing library of evidence and peer-reviewed papers demonstrate that Far-UVC 222nm is as effective as conventional UVC light at inactivating pathogens, including viruses and bacteria, while also being made for occupied spaces. These studies (both 3rd party and 1st party) are being continually updated here on HealtheInc.com and serve as a testament to the technology’s ability to be used when people are present as well as its efficacy in providing real-time mitigation.

About Healthe:

Healthe is the technology leader in developing and deploying UVC, circadian and biological lighting solutions. These include UVC products that inactivate viruses and bacteria in the air and on surfaces, circadian products that regulate the body’s internal clock, and lighting solutions that boost performance and enhance sleep. Healthe’s mission is to harness the power of light to create a cleaner and more productive shared environment. Learn more at www.healtheinc.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Attachment