Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. Announces Acquisition and Introduces New Corporate Mandate

Claymont, DE, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCPink: GSPT) reports it has recently completed a change in management and has shifted its operational focus going forward.



Previously, the cornerstone of the operations of Golden Star Enterprises was drone technology. The current management of GSPT has determined to change its corporate direction, ceasing operations in the drone space and introducing a new corporate mandate.

“Our goal for GSPT is to provide an accelerator hub for cutting-edge tech companies,” said Mr. Eliav Kling, Golden Star Enterprises CEO. “We would like to be able to serve as a holding company for a series of operating entities with complementary business models, all under the Golden Star Enterprises umbrella.”

To further the Company’s new corporate focus, during the fiscal year of 2020, Golden Star Enterprises completed the acquisition of Enigmai, an Israeli tech company that specializes in the Workforce Management space, as its new subsidiary. Enigmai was established in 2009 and developed a comprehensive Workforce Management system that enables organizations to better manage their employees’ schedules and save money by providing a state-of-the-art management tool.

The Workforce Management (WFM) system is critical to any organization that manages employees’ shifts. It is even more critical since many people work remotely, with employees distributed between various locations including their home office. Enigmai offers end-to-end solutions that integrate with existing systems used by the organization. The product highlights are stated below:

Forecasting – AI-driven module that enables management to forecast future load

Rule Engine – provides the organization with a tool to enter the employee and contract information and enables employees to key in their personal preferences

Scheduling – our secret sauce that enables great flexibility and provides results in seconds for complex schedules with numerous users

Break management – real-time break management module enables the shift manager to efficiently manage employee breaks during shifts

Status management system – real-time management reporting system with full dashboard capabilities

“The Enigmai solution is robust and comprehensive in the WFM space and is proven to work effectively for our existing clients. We are excited to welcome the Enigmai team to Golden Star Enterprises, and look forward to helping them grow their business,” concluded Mr. Kling.

About Enigmai

Enigmai was founded in Israel in 2009. As an Israeli tech company, Enigmai developed a unique and advanced solution to address the challenges large contact centers face. Our solution supports the entire workflow cycle, from managing shifts and employee breaks to forecasting every day’s HR needs. Our system offers numerous advantages like integration with other organization systems in use, real-time information update, easy access reports, and a web-based solution. Leading financial and insurance companies in Israel currently use our system, supporting the operation of hundreds of employees daily.

Email: info@enigmai.com

www.enigmai.com

About Golden Star Enterprises Ltd

Golden Star Enterprises LTD is a publicly-traded holding and acquisition company (GSPT) interested in taking technology start-ups and growing them to the next level. We actively search for exceptional investment opportunities in the technology vertical. We leverage our extensive experience in the marketplace and our tech industry connections to create opportunities for companies in our portfolio.

Email: info@goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

www.goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "will be," "anticipate," "predict," “expect” "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.