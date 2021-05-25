CapLinked Announces New Government Clients

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapLinked, Inc., a developer of cloud-based information control software, today announced the addition of new municipal and county government clients using its platform. The City of Brea, the City of Huntington Beach, the City of Newport Beach, and the Orange County Sanitation District join a rapidly growing list of organizations from around the world using CapLinked’s software to manage the exchange of sensitive information.



CapLinked’s platform is used to securely share information between entities and manage multi-party interactions during complex projects. CapLinked’s software includes three distinct product lines that serve the needs of its diverse client base: 1) an enterprise application for larger clients with complex needs and large quantities of data; 2) self-serve accounts for smaller clients who need to safeguard limited amounts of information; and 3) an application programming interface (API) for clients who need to embed robust information security capabilities in their own applications.

CapLinked’s capabilities make it a natural choice for government agencies, which must allow various parties to have access to sensitive data while keeping the information safe. Instead of having to rely upon insecure file-sharing apps from consumer software firms, CapLinked offers governments a modern option that combines enterprise-grade security with a user-friendly experience.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Brea, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, and the Orange County Sanitation District to the growing list of organizations using CapLinked,” said CapLinked’s head of sales Greg Brinson. “We appreciate the opportunity to help them securely manage access to the sensitive files with our software’s strong security and robust tracking capabilities.”

These government entities join a long list of organizations from around the globe utilizing CapLinked. The company also serves clients in diverse fields such as financial services, pharmaceuticals and energy, legal services, and technology. CapLinked’s diverse list of global clients include FTI Consulting, Ernst & Young, Roche, Founders Fund, KPMG, Hess, Crosslink Capital, Takeda, Roth Capital Partners, the Serum Institute of India, and many others.

About CapLinked, Inc.