Amdocs Limited Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) investors that acquired shares between January 29, 2021 and March 30, 2021.

It is alleged in this complaint that Amdocs issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Amdocs is the subject of a report published on March 31, 2021 by Jehoshaphat Research. According to the report, Amdocs overstated its profitability. Jehoshaphat alleges that Amdoc replaced reputable auditors with “scandal-plagued or tiny shops.” It is alleged that Amdoc “window-dressed” its balance sheet in order to hide its borrowing. The report quotes a former Amdoc executive as saying, “The US business was declining at a rate of [around] 7% annually...but then we would see the company [publish results that] say North America is stable.”

