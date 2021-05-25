High Wire Networks Wins $1.3 Million Managed Services and Maintenance Program for National Garbage and Recycling Services Company

BOCA RATON, Fla, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Global Solutions Inc . (the “Company” or “Spectrum”) (OTCQB: SGSI), announced today that High Wire Networks Inc . (“High Wire”) has been awarded a \ managed services and maintenance contract to centralize all network and desktop support at 1,240 sites across the U.S. and Canada, leveraging High Wire’s Global Command Center (GCC) Services . The value of the contract is expected to be about $1.3 million annually.

High Wire will deliver on demand logistics management and project coordination for scheduled maintenance at all the customer sites, as well as provide a four-hour service level agreement for emergency, requests to remediate network outages.

“Our highly flexible and customizable engagement models, enable our partners to win large service engagements and with fewer touchpoints for our partners, the delivery is efficient and easy to manage,” said High Wire CEO Mark Porter. “At the end of the day- whether it’s a few sites in a single day or hundreds of sites every month- our partners and end customers celebrate a successful deployment without ever being entrenched in the complexity of service delivery.”

Last year, High Wire worked with our partner to deliver SD-Wan services for the same customer at more than 800 locations in 9 months across North America. At each location, High Wire replaced firewalls, switches and two to four access points as needed. High Wire is honored to be selected by our partner to again deliver for their client.

“High Wire and Spectrum continue to see an increase in sales momentum and pent-up demand as the pandemic restrictions ease,” added Porter.

As previously announced, High Wire has agreed to go public through a merger with Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. (OTCQB:SGSI). The closing of the merger is subject to certain closing conditions that are expected to be resolved within the next few weeks.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. operates through its subsidiaries ADEX Corp., Tropical Communications Inc. and AW Solutions Puerto Rico LLC. The Company is a leading provider of telecommunications engineering and infrastructure services across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. For more information about the Company and its technologies visit the Company’s public filings at www.SEC.gov or the Company’s website at https://SpectrumGlobalSolutions.com

About High Wire Networks

For 20 years, High Wire Networks has been a trusted partner to VARs, MSPs, distributors, integrators, manufacturers, and telecom providers by enabling them to minimize overhead while extending delivery capabilities around the world. Our flexible workforce delivers vendor-agnostic technical field, professional and security services in more than 180 countries. Our services include design, installation, configuration, and support for unified communications, wired and wireless networks, cabling and infrastructure, and electrical systems. Our Overwatch Managed Security Platform-as-a-Service enables our partners to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity that’s easy to sell and easy to buy for an affordable subscription. We also offer a variety of on-demand, rapid-response solutions with service levels ranging from two hours to the next business day for onsite break-fix and remote technical support. With High Wire Networks, partners Get Work Done. Learn more at http://www.highwirenetworks.com/

Forward-Looking Statements:

The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as “anticipate,” “appear,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “indicate,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company’s performance, are all “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.

