Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Aterian, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Aterian, Inc. ("Aterian" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ATER) investors that acquired securities between December 1, 2020 and May 3, 2021.

It is alleged in this complaint that Aterian made misleading and false statements to the market. Aterian experienced a steep decline in its organic growth. Aterian’s recent acquisitions were flawed assets that were overpaid for. Customer interest in Aterian’s AI software was low. Aterian used paid reviews rebate programs in order to bolster their product offerings. Aterian’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period, based on these facts. Investors suffered damages, when the market learned the truth about Aterian.

