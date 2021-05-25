Advanced Container Technologies Shows Dispensaries how to Improve Revenues, at CannaCon in Oklahoma City

Company will present its exciting new product line alongside Grassfire Distro,

its exclusive packaging reseller, in booth 1000

CORONA, Calif., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced it will be exhibiting at the CannaCon Conference in the Oklahoma City Convention Center, May 27-28.

The company will be presenting its full line of products and services designed to help dispensaries improve revenues and enhance customer loyalty, alongside Grassfire Distro, its exclusive partner for reselling its packaging and white labeling services, in booth 1000.

Grassfire Distro is a full-service, vertically integrated supply company that can provide dispensaries with everything they need to succeed.

At CannaCon, Grassfire will be unveiling their exciting new lines of high-quality products, including pre-rolls, extracts, and cartridges. There will also be special discounts, promotions, and giveaways for licensed dispensary owners at the Grassfire booth.

The company will also be showcasing their new partnership with The Medicine Woman, which will provide a full-spectrum of plant-based medicines to benefit the health and wellness of local communities. The Medicine Woman is committed to giving patients “Nothing but the Best” plant-based medicines by providing natural, safe, effective and affordable remedies. The Medicine Woman’s core value is to educate communities about the benefits of plant-based medicine and natural wellness-based healthcare systems.

In addition to offering high-grade flower, pre-rolls, extracts, carts, nutrients, packaging, and consumables, Grassfire also has white labeling services so that dispensaries can custom-brand a wide range of premium products. These branded products can help a dispensary attract and keep new customers, enhance its reputation, and separate it from the competition.

An article in MG Magazine pointed out how vitally important it will be for dispensaries to develop a strong brand. It stated that most sectors are eventually ruled by just a few brands and retailers. “The result is a hierarchy of power in which a few dominant retailers govern almost all product choices,” according to the article.



Grassfire Distro offers the NUGZ and Organically Grown brands of cannabis to dispensaries. NUGZ is a premium line of exceptional quality flower and concentrates. Organically Grown is a value line of premium flower, at an affordable price.



The company is also a distributor of Snoop’s Premium Nutrients. The product line was developed by Snoop Dogg along with scientists in Holland to deliver the precise ingredients that plants need for premium yields and quality.

Doug Heldoorn, CEO of Advanced Container Technologies, said that he is proud to help support Grassfire Distro at the CannaCon Conference. “Grassfire is our exclusive distributor for a number of our products, so it makes sense for us to support them in their marketing efforts,” he commented. “As Grassfire grows, it brings top-line revenues to ACTX and helps propel our growth.”

ACTX will be showing their product line at CannaCon in the Grassfire Distro booth, located conveniently at the front of the exhibition hall, in booth #1000.

For more information on Advanced Container Technologies, call (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

For information on CannaCon, visit: www.cannacon.org/south/south-cannacon

