CarolinasDentist to Host Free Dental Care Day for the Uninsured Moore County, NC

ABERDEEN, N.C., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarolinasDentist, an affiliated practice of Light Wave Dental, announced today that Friday June 4th will be Free Dental Care Day in Aberdeen, North Carolina. Taking place between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM ET, CarolinasDentist will offer free dental care to uninsured residents and members of the Moore County community.



CarolinasDentist and Light Wave Dental are committed to providing quality dental care to those who need it most and understand the importance of giving back to local communities throughout the central North Carolina region. With many families having lost their insurance during the pandemic or being forced to put off care due to worries about health and safety, it’s vital that those in need get access to dental care. CarolinasDentist’s Free Dental Care Day is an extension of their commitment to health and wellness of the Moore County community and beyond.

“As a growing small business in Moore County, it is incumbent upon us to recognize our position and use it to strengthen the health and lives of our fellow neighbors,” said Dr. Magdalena Blaszczec. “Our growth has been made possible by this local community, and we look forward to not just this event but future ones like it where we can have a direct impact on North Carolinians and their families. We also thank fellow community partner Chick-Fil-A who has helped make this possible.”

“Free Dental Care Day is yet another way that Light Wave Dental and CarolinasDentist show their commitment to increasing access to dental care for those who need it most,” said Dr. Clifton Cameron, DDS, Chief Dental Officer at Light Wave Dental. “Light Wave Dental’s model provides us, and our practice group partners with opportunities to structure days like this that we consider win-win in the ability to improve quality of life for community members and grow the practice’s footprint.”

