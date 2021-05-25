New York, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Self-Adhesive Vinyl Film Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type ; Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075753/?utm_source=GNW





Self-adhesive vinyl films have pressure-sensitive adhesives on one side.They consist of a facestock (front material), adhesive, release coating, and a release liner.



These vinyl films are used in many construction and architecture applications, such as floor, wall, platforms, cabinets, and window coverings.In addition, self-adhesive vinyl films are widely used in the automotive, industrial, packaging, and advertising sectors.



They can be applied on different surfaces such as glass, ceramics, metal, and plastics.



Based on application, the North America self-adhesive vinyl film market is segmented into automotive, industrial, architectural, and others.The architectural segment held the largest share of the market in 2020.



The architectural film is basically an interior vinyl film that is mostly applied on any solid surface to change its color and texture.The architectural vinyl film provides an innovative solution to the customer in terms of interior design.



These films can be used for finishing a new space or also for renovation of an old space.The vinyl films are used for fabrication of furniture covers.



These covers are easy to maintain, weatherproof, and laminated for additional protection. The vinyl film’s insulation and heat resistant properties along with its durability make it a suitable option for window cover and siding. The window films help in improving the aesthetics and performance of residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. These films can be applied to indoor spaces such as walls, ceilings, kitchen cabinets, partition doors, fire doors, and other flat or curved surfaces.



The US accounted for the largest share of the North America self-adhesive vinyl film market in 2020.The market growth in the US is attributed to the significant demand for self-adhesive vinyl films from the building and construction sector in the country.



The market in the US is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 has been adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.The North America self-adhesive vinyl film market is suffering serious disruptions such as logistics and supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns.



In addition, travel restrictions imposed by countries in the region are hindering the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities.Amid pandemic, many residential projects in North America were suspended by the government, which declined the demand for self-adhesive vinyl films.



The US reported the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases than Mexico and Canada.All these factors are likely to disrupt the chemicals & materials industry in the region.



However, with the vaccination drive gathering pace across North America, the industries have begun to recover at a moderate pace. This is expected to aid the recovery of the economy as well as increase demand for self-adhesive vinyl films.



3M; Avery Dennison Corporation; LG Hausys; Lintec; Arlon Graphics, LLC; Hexis S.A.S.; Metamark; Kay Premium Marking Films Ltd.; Henkel Kg and Co. KGaA; and Drytac are among the major players operating in the North America self-adhesive vinyl film market.



The overall North America self-adhesive vinyl film market size has been derived in accordance with to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the North America self-adhesive vinyl film market.

